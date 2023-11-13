The United Nations Mission to Nagorno-Karabakh: Assessing Humanitarian Needs

In a significant development, the United Nations (UN) has announced that it will send a mission to Nagorno-Karabakh this weekend. This comes after Azerbaijan extended an invitation to UN agencies to visit the region and monitor the ongoing situation. The primary objective of the mission is to assess the humanitarian needs in the area, marking the first time in approximately 30 years that the UN will have access to this region.

The mission has been agreed upon by the government of Azerbaijan and the UN, with the visit scheduled to take place during the weekend. UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric revealed that the mission will focus on gaining insights into the current humanitarian activities being carried out by Azerbaijan in the region. Moreover, it aims to observe the progress made in terms of rebuilding infrastructure, disarmament, and the removal of ammunition from illegal Armenian armed forces. Additionally, the mission will shed light on the risks posed by the presence of landmines.

The international community, including the United States, has urged Azerbaijan to allow international monitors into Nagorno-Karabakh. This call stems from concerns about potential human rights abuses and the need to ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid to the affected population. The UN World Food Program has already set up tents in Goris to provide meals to refugees, underlining the urgency of addressing the humanitarian crisis.

Armenia has reported a significant exodus of ethnic Armenians, estimating that nearly 93,000 individuals have crossed into its territory as of September 29. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian has accused Azerbaijan of engaging in “ethnic cleansing” and called for concrete action from the international community.

On the other hand, Azerbaijan has vehemently denied these accusations and emphasized its commitment to reintegrating Nagorno-Karabakh’s ethnic Armenian population into Azerbaijani society. President Ilham Aliyev has expressed his desire to work towards finding a peaceful resolution and signing a peace treaty with Armenia.

As the situation continues to evolve, it is crucial to address the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh and ensure the well-being of the affected population. The UN mission’s assessment will provide valuable insights into the urgent needs on the ground, paving the way for targeted humanitarian interventions.

