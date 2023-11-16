New Measures Aim to Curb Financing of Terror Groups through Cryptocurrency

In a move to combat the illicit financing of terrorist organizations, the U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary, Wally Adeyemo, will caution cryptocurrency firms against enabling the flow of funds to such groups. Adeyemo’s warning comes as concerns grow over the potential role of digital currency in supporting terrorist activities, particularly in relation to the recent attack on Israel by Hamas.

As part of his address at London’s Royal United Services Institute, a foreign-policy think tank, Adeyemo will emphasize the vigilance of U.S. officials in monitoring the involvement of crypto firms in aiding terrorist organizations. This comes as lawmakers from both political parties call for a thorough investigation into the use of digital funds.

U.S. Treasury’s efforts to crack down on international financial channels that enable the funding of deadly attacks by groups like Hamas has gained momentum. In the past week, the Treasury imposed sanctions on 10 individuals and entities affiliated with Hamas. Additionally, Treasury officials are currently in Qatar seeking to curtail the financial support provided to terrorist groups on an international scale.

According to information from the crypto research firm Elliptic, Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and Hezbollah raised an estimated $93 million through cryptocurrency prior to the attack. While some experts argue that this figure may be exaggerated, Senator Elizabeth Warren referenced it in a letter signed by over 100 members of Congress, urging stricter regulations on crypto trading.

In his planned statement, Adeyemo sternly states that those in the digital asset space must act responsibly and consider the potential consequences of their innovations. He emphasizes that the U.S. will utilize all available tools to pursue individuals or platforms that facilitate the movement of resources for terrorists.

Adeyemo also highlights the expectation that financial institutions and digital asset companies, as well as other entities in the virtual currency ecosystem, take proactive measures to prevent terrorists from accessing financial resources. Failure to do so will result in significant action from the United States and its partners.

While Hamas experienced a surge in crypto fundraising during the May 2021 outbreak of violence between militants and Israeli forces, Elliptic reports that the group suspended donations to its bitcoin wallet by April 2023 due to concerns about the privacy of its donors.

To further reinforce these measures, the recent Treasury sanctions included financial penalties on a digital currency exchange named Buy Cash Money and Money Transfer Company, which operated in Gaza and provided bitcoin and other crypto services.

FAQs:

1. How are cryptocurrency firms being warned about financing terrorist organizations?

U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo will deliver a cautionary message to cryptocurrency firms, emphasizing that U.S. officials are closely monitoring their role in supporting terrorist groups. The aim is to raise awareness and encourage responsible practices within the industry.

2. What steps is the U.S. Treasury taking to crack down on international financial support for terrorist groups?

The Treasury Department is actively working to disrupt international financial channels that enable groups like Hamas to finance deadly attacks. This includes imposing sanctions on individuals and entities connected to these organizations and seeking cooperation from international partners, such as Qatar.

3. How much money did Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and Hezbollah raise through cryptocurrency?

According to the crypto research firm Elliptic, these groups raised an estimated $93 million through cryptocurrency before the recent attack. However, some experts believe this amount may be overstated, while Senator Elizabeth Warren cited this figure as the basis for advocating stricter regulations on crypto trading.

4. What actions will be taken against those who facilitate the movement of resources for terrorists?

U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Adeyemo emphasizes that all available tools will be utilized to go after individuals and platforms that enable the movement of resources for terrorists. This may include legal actions, sanctions, and other measures to disrupt their operations.

5. How has Hamas’s use of cryptocurrency evolved?

While Hamas experienced a surge in crypto fundraising during the outbreak of violence in May 2021, it suspended donations to its bitcoin wallet by April 2023 due to privacy concerns raised by its donors. This highlights the need for increased transparency and scrutiny in the crypto space to prevent illicit financing.