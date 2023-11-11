New Sanctions Imposed on Turkish Entities for Assisting Russia in Ukraine Conflict

The Biden administration has announced its decision to impose sanctions on five Turkish companies and a Turkish national for their alleged involvement in assisting Russia to evade sanctions and support its actions in the war against Ukraine. These sanctions form part of a larger package targeting more than 150 entities linked to Russia.

The sanctioned companies, including shipping and trade companies, have been accused of aiding in the repair of vessels that are subject to sanctions due to their connection to Russia’s defense ministry. They have also been accused of facilitating the transfer of “dual-use goods,” which can be utilized for military purposes. The United States has repeatedly expressed concerns about the export of such goods, including chemicals and microchips, through trading hubs like Turkey, enabling Russia to continue its war efforts in Ukraine.

This move poses a significant challenge to U.S.-Turkey relations, as the Biden administration hopes for Turkey’s support in ratifying NATO membership for Sweden. However, the United States is determined to prevent Turkish companies from assisting Russia in circumventing sanctions.

The U.S. Treasury Department will designate Margiana Insaat Dis Ticaret and Demirci Bilisim Ticaret Sanayi as part of the sanctions. These companies have been crucial in importing dual-use goods used in Russia’s aggression in Ukraine. Moreover, Denkar Ship Construction, ID Ship Agency, and its owner Ilker Dogruyol, as well as CTL Limited, will also face sanctions for their involvement in ship repair services and the facilitation of electronic component shipments to Russia.

The broader sanctions package aims to target Russia’s industrial base, maritime sector, technology suppliers, and facilities involved in the production and repair of Russian weapons systems.

Turkey, a member of NATO, has tried to navigate its relationships with both Moscow and Kyiv during the conflict. While opposing the sanctions on principle, Turkey remains committed to preventing any shipped products from being used by Russia’s military. The strained relationship between Turkey and the U.S. due to Turkey’s resistance to Sweden and Finland joining NATO after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has further complicated the matter. However, the U.S. maintains that Sweden has addressed Turkey’s concerns and urges approval for its membership.

Source: Reuters (https://www.reuters.com)