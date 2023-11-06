The Biden Administration Resumes Deportations to Venezuela to Address Southern Border Crisis

The Biden administration has announced its decision to restart direct deportations to Venezuela in an effort to address the increasing number of unlawful crossings along the southern border by Venezuelan migrants. While the United States had previously refrained from carrying out regular deportations to Venezuela due to strained diplomatic relations, the government now plans to send back Venezuelans who enter the country unlawfully and lack a legal basis to remain.

The resumption of deportations to Venezuela aims to slow down the unprecedented flow of U.S.-bound migration from crisis-stricken Venezuela and other countries hosting millions of displaced Venezuelans, including Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru. In September alone, approximately 50,000 Venezuelans crossed the U.S. southern border without authorization, representing a quarter of all Border Patrol apprehensions that month.

While this policy shift may deter some Venezuelans from attempting the journey to the U.S., it is expected to face criticism from human rights advocates and progressive Democrats due to the dire economic and political situation in Venezuela. The country has experienced an unprecedented collapse under its authoritarian government, resulting in the largest migrant exodus in the Western Hemisphere. Over 7 million people have left the country in recent years, surpassing the number of externally displaced refugees from war-torn Syria and Ukraine.

The Biden administration has been actively working to dissuade Venezuelan migrants from crossing the U.S. border illegally, but previous efforts yielded only temporary results. Officials now urge Venezuelans to wait for legal avenues to enter the U.S., such as programs for those with American sponsors or processing at official ports of entry in Mexico. Those who arrived after July 31, the cut-off date for the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) program, will be the primary focus of deportation efforts.

It is important to note that the U.S. will not deport individuals who can prove they would face persecution if returned to Venezuela. Additionally, the Biden administration has emphasized that it will only consider loosening sanctions if concrete steps are taken towards a democratic solution in Venezuela.

By resuming deportations to Venezuela, the Biden administration seeks to address the challenges posed by the significant influx of Venezuelan migrants while also adhering to immigration laws and maintaining national security.