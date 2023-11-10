Biden Administration Poised to Ease Sanctions on Venezuela’s Oil Industry

In a significant breakthrough, the Biden administration and the Venezuelan government under President Nicolás Maduro have reached an agreement that would see the easing of sanctions on Venezuela’s oil industry. The deal also entails the authoritarian state’s commitment to hold a competitive and internationally monitored presidential election next year.

The exact details of the agreement are yet to be disclosed, but it is believed that the sanctions relief will be announced once Maduro’s government and the U.S.-backed opposition sign an agreement that includes provisions for a freer and fairer vote in 2024. The signing is expected to take place during a meeting in Barbados, with U.S. officials in attendance.

While Maduro claimed victory in the controversial 2018 election, seen by many as fraudulent, this deal could mark a turning point in Venezuela’s political landscape. One of the key aspects of the agreement is that Maduro would agree to lifting bans on opposition candidates running in the elections, but the timeline for this process is uncertain.

The U.S. administration has clarified that the agreement does not involve unfreezing Venezuelan assets held in the United States. Additionally, any sanctions relief would come with a time limit and can be reversed if Maduro fails to comply with the terms of the deal.

Under this agreement, Maduro would commit to accepting international electoral observations and allowing media access during the elections. It remains unclear whether the deal will also address the release of political prisoners.

As the delegations prepare to arrive for the Barbados meeting, the potential lifting of certain oil sanctions against Venezuela is poised to be announced by the U.S. government. This could include granting a general license for Venezuela’s state-owned oil agency to resume business with the United States and other countries.

The Trump administration had previously imposed severe sanctions on the Venezuelan government and individuals, with the Biden administration signaling a willingness to ease them if Maduro takes steps toward free and fair presidential elections. The deal comes ahead of Venezuela’s opposition parties’ primary vote, where they plan to nominate a candidate to challenge Maduro in the election.

The agreement, which has stemmed from direct talks between the Biden administration and Maduro government representatives, signifies a thawing of relations between the two countries. The Biden administration has already begun taking steps to support dialogue between the Venezuelan government and the opposition, including easing restrictions on Chevron and resuming direct deportation flights to Venezuela.