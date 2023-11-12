New Era in the Middle East: Saudi Arabia and Israel Nearing Historic Agreement

In a stunning development, the United States is on the brink of brokering a groundbreaking deal between Saudi Arabia and Israel. Multiple diplomatic sources have revealed that negotiations are gaining momentum, fueling optimism that a landmark agreement could soon be reached. The potential deal would see Saudi Arabia normalizing relations with Israel in exchange for a U.S. defense pact and assistance in developing its civilian nuclear program.

This agreement holds immense significance, as it has the potential to reshape the political landscape of the Middle East after decades of conflict and animosity. If Saudi Arabia, the most influential power in the Arab world, formally recognizes the Jewish state, it would mark a monumental shift in the region. Furthermore, it would be a major foreign policy achievement for President Joe Biden, who has shifted his approach toward Saudi Arabia in an effort to unite two key U.S. allies and counter China’s growing influence.

However, several challenges and uncertainties remain. The ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinians poses a significant hurdle. While the deal reportedly includes granting land in the West Bank to the Palestinians, the details and implications for their future are still unclear. Additionally, offering Saudi Arabia a formal defense pact with the U.S., similar to those with Japan and South Korea, could complicate the domestic politics surrounding the agreement.

U.S. officials anticipate that, if the deal comes to fruition, it would likely happen early next year. The Senate’s approval, which requires 67 votes, is essential for ratifying the defense treaty and providing support to Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in his nuclear ambitions. However, public opinion might influence the outcome, with recent polls showing that slightly more than half of Americans would oppose a deal that commits U.S. soldiers to defend Saudi Arabia in the event of a war.

While Israel also desires a defense treaty with the U.S. to match the potential Saudi treaty, it remains uncertain whether the U.S. will agree to such an arrangement. Israel already benefits from significant U.S. military assistance, creating potential complications in navigating the already intricate agreement through the Senate.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has described the potential deal as “transformative,” but also acknowledges that many details need to be resolved through extensive work. Jake Sullivan, the national security adviser, has been actively engaged in the talks, having made two recent trips to Saudi Arabia.

For President Biden, this agreement could provide a significant boost heading into the 2024 presidential election, comparable to the Abraham Accords forged by his predecessor. The warming of relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia in recent years has been driven largely by their shared concerns about Iran. The U.S. may view formalizing Saudi ties with Israel as an opportunity to counter Iranian aggression and rival China’s expanding influence in the region.

However, potential roadblocks still loom. Recognizing Israel would likely be seen as a betrayal by the Palestinians and their supporters, who consider Saudi Arabia a pillar of Arab world support for their cause. Anything short of substantial concessions to the Palestinians could ignite anger in the region.

The religious and right-wing nature of Benjamin Netanyahu’s government adds another layer of complexity. His coalition partners may strongly oppose significant concessions for the Palestinians, potentially jeopardizing the agreement. Even opposition leader Yair Lapid has raised concerns about Saudi Arabia’s nuclear aspirations if a deal is reached.

While President Biden may face opposition at home due to concerns over Saudi Arabia’s alleged role in the 9/11 attacks and its human rights record, he has softened his stance in order to maintain diplomatic relations. Despite previous tensions, he visited the country last year, signaling a shift in approach.

The potential agreement between Saudi Arabia and Israel represents a new era in the Middle East. It holds the promise of peace and prosperity, but significant challenges and complexities must be addressed. As negotiations continue, the world watches closely, aware that this historic deal could reshape the dynamics of the entire region.