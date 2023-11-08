The Potential Transformation of the Middle East: Saudi Arabia and Israel Making Progress Toward a Landmark Agreement

Amidst complex negotiations, the United States is witnessing progress in a groundbreaking agreement that may lead to the normalization of relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel. This deal, if realized, would involve a U.S. defense pact with Saudi Arabia and support for the development of its civilian nuclear program, according to diplomatic sources. The potential alliance between these two influential Middle Eastern powers has sparked growing optimism among officials involved in the talks.

Formal recognition of Israel by Saudi Arabia would mark a significant shift in the political landscape of the region after decades of conflict. Moreover, such a development could prove to be a diplomatic coup for the Biden administration, which has recalibrated its approach to Saudi Arabia as part of its strategy to counter China’s expanding influence.

Although there is optimism surrounding the negotiation process, numerous challenges remain. The ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict presents a substantial hurdle that needs to be addressed. The agreement reportedly includes the allocation of land in the West Bank to the Palestinians, but the specifics and implications of this arrangement are still uncertain.

One of the major aspects of the potential deal is the offer of a formal mutual defense pact to Saudi Arabia. Such an arrangement, equivalent to existing defense treaties with key allies like Japan and South Korea, could have significant domestic political implications. The approval of the Senate, particularly the attainment of 67 votes, is crucial for ratifying the defense treaty and supporting Saudi Arabia’s nuclear ambitions.

While challenges persist, U.S. officials believe a comprehensive agreement could be achieved in early 2023, preferably before the upcoming presidential election campaign makes Senate approval more challenging.

The desire for a defense treaty with the United States by Israel adds complexity to the negotiation process, as Israel already receives substantial military assistance. However, the potential transformation resulting from this agreement cannot be overstated. Secretary of State Antony Blinken characterized it as “transformative” and emphasized that considerable work lies ahead to address the intricate details and moving pieces involved.

For President Joe Biden, such an agreement could present a significant foreign policy victory ahead of the 2024 presidential election, comparable to the Abraham Accords achieved during the Trump administration. Nevertheless, the formal recognition of Israel by Saudi Arabia could strain the Palestinian cause, leading to regional tensions and potential objections from those advocating for Palestinian statehood.

The warming of relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia stems from their common concerns about Iranian aggression. Additionally, the United States may view formal Saudi ties with Israel as a means to counter both Iranian expansionism and China’s growing influence in the Middle East.

However, the acceptance of a potential deal may face challenges within Israel itself. The government, composed of religious and right-wing factions, may resist significant concessions to the Palestinians, which could jeopardize the agreement’s viability. Opposition leader Yair Lapid has expressed concerns about Saudi Arabia potentially becoming a nuclear threshold state.

While domestic opposition remains possible, President Biden has also faced criticism regarding forging a deal with Saudi Arabia due to concerns about the 9/11 attacks, human rights issues, and the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Nonetheless, the Biden administration has shown a willingness to engage with Saudi Arabia, aiming to strike a delicate balance between national interests and values.

In summary, the potential landmark agreement between Saudi Arabia and Israel has the capacity to reshape the Middle East and generate significant geopolitical implications. While there are diverse obstacles to overcome, the ongoing negotiations present an opportunity for a diplomatic breakthrough and a tangible step toward regional stability and cooperation.