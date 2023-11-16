U.S. Support for the Philippines in the South China Sea: Upholding International Law and Security

In a show of solidarity and commitment to upholding international law and security, the United States stands firmly with the Philippines in the face of recent provocative actions by the People’s Republic of China (PRC) in the South China Sea. These actions, which involve the Coast Guard and maritime militia of the PRC obstructing a Philippine resupply mission to Second Thomas Shoal on August 5, are not only dangerous but also in violation of international norms.

The PRC ships employed tactics such as firing water cannons and unsafe blocking maneuvers, interfering with the Philippines’ lawful exercise of high seas freedom of navigation. Furthermore, these actions endangered the safety of Philippine vessels and crew, putting lives at risk.

These troubling incidents are just the latest in a series of threats to the status quo in the South China Sea by the PRC. Such actions pose a direct threat to regional peace and stability, undermining the efforts to maintain a rules-based international order. The interference by the PRC in the delivery of necessary provisions to the Filipino servicemembers stationed at Second Thomas Shoal is unwarranted and interferes with lawful Philippine maritime operations.

It is vital to note that an international tribunal issued a legally binding decision in July 2016, which made it clear that the PRC has no lawful claim to the maritime area around Second Thomas Shoal. This area falls well within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone, as recognized by international law.

The United States, in alignment with the 1982 Law of the Sea Convention, reiterates the significance of the arbitral ruling. This ruling is not only final but also legally binding on both the PRC and the Philippines. As such, the United States calls upon the PRC to abide by this ruling and to respect the freedom of navigation, which is a fundamental right accorded to all nations.

Furthermore, the United States reaffirms its commitment to the security of the Philippines as outlined in the 1951 U.S.-Philippines Mutual Defense Treaty. Article IV of this treaty clearly states that any armed attack on Philippine public vessels, aircraft, and armed forces, including those of its Coast Guard in the South China Sea, would invoke U.S. mutual defense commitments.

Through its unwavering support for the Philippines, the United States sends a strong message that it will not tolerate actions that threaten stability, peace, and the rule of law in the South China Sea. Upholding international norms and ensuring a free and open maritime domain are of utmost importance for regional security and the prosperity of all nations involved.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What are the recent actions by China in the South China Sea?

China, through its Coast Guard and maritime militia, has obstructed a Philippine resupply mission to Second Thomas Shoal by employing unsafe blocking maneuvers and firing water cannons. These actions not only interfere with the Philippines’ lawful exercise of high seas freedom of navigation but also jeopardize the safety of Philippine vessels and crew.

2. Why are these actions by China considered inconsistent with international law?

These actions by China violate international law as they are in contradiction to the arbitral decision issued in July 2016, which determined that China has no lawful claim to the maritime area around Second Thomas Shoal. Moreover, these actions impede necessary provisions from reaching Filipino servicemembers stationed at the shoal, leading to unwarranted interference in lawful Philippine maritime operations.

3. What is the significance of the 1982 Law of the Sea Convention?

The 1982 Law of the Sea Convention establishes the legal framework for the use and conservation of the world’s oceans and their resources. It grants all states the right to freedom of navigation and provides guidelines for resolving disputes related to maritime boundaries and territorial claims.

4. What is the U.S.-Philippines Mutual Defense Treaty?

The U.S.-Philippines Mutual Defense Treaty is a bilateral agreement signed in 1951. It stipulates that any armed attack on Philippine public vessels, aircraft, and armed forces, including those of its Coast Guard in the South China Sea, would trigger U.S. mutual defense commitments. This treaty underscores the commitment of the United States to the security of the Philippines.

Sources:

– U.S. Department of State (state.gov)

– United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (un.org)