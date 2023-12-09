Fresh Perspectives on U.S.-Israeli Relations Amidst Calls for Cease-Fire

As the conflict between Israel and Hamas rages on into its third month, the strained relationship between the U.S. and Israeli government is becoming increasingly apparent. While the Biden administration has continuously urged the Israeli government to prioritize civilian protection and minimize casualties, Israel’s actions in southern Gaza have caused mounting anger from Arab states and worldwide calls for a cease-fire.

In recent meetings between U.S. officials and representatives from six Arab states, the U.S. found itself standing virtually alone in its opposition to the ongoing conflict. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken publicly criticized Israel for failing to align its actions with its promises, as the death toll and devastation in southern Gaza continued to rise. Despite Blinken’s repeated visits to Israel and intense talks with Israeli officials, the concessions obtained have been limited.

Israel’s retaliation against Hamas, aimed at destroying the group, has resulted in the destruction of entire neighborhoods and the deaths of over 17,000 Palestinians, with a significant majority being women and children. In contrast, the Israeli government reports that approximately 90 Israeli soldiers have been killed in the fighting.

The U.S. and Israel also diverge on the ultimate goal of the war. While Israel seeks to eradicate Hamas, some experts view this as an impossible task. On the other hand, the U.S. advocates for removing Hamas as a governing force in the Gaza Strip to eliminate the threat it poses, alongside the establishment of an independent Palestinian state. However, Netanyahu and many in his right-wing government reject this notion.

Amidst these disagreements, Arab states have intensified their push for a cease-fire and voiced their opposition to Israel’s actions. The United Arab Emirates presented a resolution at the United Nations calling for an immediate humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza, while the U.N. Secretary General invoked a rarely used power to address the situation. Thirteen out of the 15 member countries approved the resolution, with the U.S. being the sole vetoing nation.

The Biden administration continues to endorse Israel’s right to defend itself but has added nuance to its position as the conflict drags on. However, as Arab opposition and domestic protests grow, it remains to be seen how long the U.S. can navigate these differences and maintain its stance.

