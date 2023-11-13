United States Launches Airstrikes Against Iran-Linked Facility in Syria

In a recent development, the United States has conducted a second round of retaliatory airstrikes against a facility used by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps and its proxies in eastern Syria. These strikes were carried out in response to an ongoing series of rocket and drone attacks on American forces in Iraq and Syria. The Biden administration holds Iran and its proxies responsible for these attacks.

The airstrikes, executed by two Air Force F-15E jets, targeted a weapons warehouse in Deir al Zour Province, Syria. This action follows failed airstrikes on similar targets in eastern Syria on October 27, which did not deter the perpetrators. In fact, the attacks have continued and have become increasingly dangerous. Iran-backed militias have been using drones loaded with over 80 pounds of explosives to target American bases.

Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III emphasized that these strikes were a response to a series of attacks against U.S. personnel in Iraq and Syria. He stated that the safety of American personnel is the top priority, and that the United States will defend itself, its personnel, and its interests. The Pentagon further asserted that it is fully prepared to take further necessary measures to protect its people and facilities.

This latest round of airstrikes comes in the wake of another significant incident: the downing of a U.S. military MQ-9 Reaper surveillance drone by Iran-backed Houthi rebels off the coast of Yemen. The event highlights the escalating tensions between the United States and Iran-backed groups in the region. There is growing concern that the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas could escalate into a wider war.

Biden administration officials have been grappling with the challenge of deterring Iranian-backed Shiite militias from attacking American troops without triggering a larger conflict. The Pentagon reported at least 41 attacks on U.S. forces in Syria and Iraq since October 17, resulting in injuries to 46 U.S. service members, 25 of whom suffered traumatic brain injuries.

To mitigate the risk of escalation, U.S. officials carefully select targets and attempt to anticipate the response to each strike. However, the nature of retaliation remains uncertain. While the recent strike on the weapons warehouse sought to disrupt and degrade militia abilities, it was conducted late at night to minimize the likelihood of casualties. The Biden administration also maintains a line of communication with Russia, considering it as a means to manage escalation in Iraq and Syria.

Some congressional Republicans have criticized the administration’s perceived weak response to the ongoing attacks by Iran-backed militias. They argue that limited strikes against ammunition depots are insufficient to deter Iran. Representative Michael Waltz, a Florida Republican and former Army Green Beret, voiced his dissatisfaction with the recent airstrikes.

Amidst these tensions, the United States has been repositioning military assets to prevent a regional war following Hamas’s surprise attack on Israel in early October. Additional aircraft carriers, warplanes, and antimissile batteries have been deployed to the eastern Mediterranean, Red Sea, and Persian Gulf regions to protect U.S. troops and bases.

While Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, frequently expresses his hostility towards Israel and the presence of U.S. military forces in the region, intelligence assessments suggest that Israel’s adversaries are not seeking a wider war. They appear to be carefully maneuvering to exact costs on the United States and Israel without provoking a full-scale conflict.

