Aerial Strike Targets Enemy Weapons Cache in Syria

In a recent military operation, the United States carried out a precision strike on a weapons storage facility located in eastern Syria. This facility was being utilized by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and its affiliated groups. The strike, executed by two F-15 aircraft, targeted a depot where enemy weapons were being stored.

The decision to conduct this self-defense strike was driven by a series of attacks against U.S. personnel in Iraq and Syria. The IRGC-Quds force affiliates were behind these assaults. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III emphasized that this action was a response to these threats and was carried out to protect American personnel and facilities.

The U.S. military stands firm in its commitment to the safety of its people and will not hesitate to take further necessary measures if the need arises. It is important to note that the intention is to discourage any further escalation in tensions. U.S. personnel will continue their counter-ISIS missions in both Iraq and Syria.

As we evaluate the aftermath of the strike, it is evident that there were multiple secondary explosions at the weapons storage facility. The extent of the damage is still being assessed by Pentagon officials. The strike underscores the U.S. military’s resolve to defend its troops and assets against threats posed by the IRGC and Iran-aligned militia groups.

Amidst the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, the U.S. has taken additional steps to directly communicate with Iran, Iran-aligned groups in Iraq and Lebanon, and its regional partners. This outreach aims to clarify that the military actions taken are not intended to alter the approach toward the Israel-Hamas conflict nor escalate tensions in the region. The U.S. remains committed to self-defense and will continue to prioritize the protection of its personnel.

Between October 17 and the present day, 56 U.S. personnel have been injured in Syria and Iraq. These injuries range from traumatic brain injuries to minor wounds, and all individuals have received medical treatment and returned to duty.