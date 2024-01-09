South Africa’s Accusation Against Israel Sparks Diplomatic Tensions with the U.S.

South Africa’s recent accusation of genocide against Israel has strained its relationship with the United States and has the potential for serious diplomatic consequences. The International Court of Justice, the highest legal body in the United Nations, will hear South Africa’s case alleging that Israel committed genocide against the Palestinian people during its assault on the Gaza Strip. In addition to seeking an emergency suspension of the military campaign, the lawsuit also accuses Israel of these grave charges.

The U.S. National Security Council Spokesperson, John Kirby, dismissed the lawsuit as “meritless, counterproductive, and completely without any basis in fact whatsoever.” Similarly, Israel has rejected the accusations, labeling them as “blood libel.” This dispute is just the latest in a series of diplomatic disagreements between the U.S. and South Africa, with the former perceiving the latter as having too close ties with Russia and China.

In May 2023, U.S. Ambassador Reuben Brigety claimed that South Africa was involved in a weapons trade with Russia via a mysterious merchant ship. However, a South African inquiry found no evidence supporting these allegations. Despite the lack of evidence, the tensions between the two historical allies remained high. Prior to this incident, U.S. officials had repeatedly criticized South Africa for its non-alignment policy regarding the conflict in Ukraine, which the U.S. interpreted as favoring Russia.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa vehemently denied these allegations, emphasizing that his government does not support Russia’s invasion. However, according to Chris Vandome, a senior research fellow at Chatham House’s Africa Programme, this recent conflict in the Gaza Strip has further deteriorated the U.S.-South Africa relationship. Vandome noted that a series of frustrations, including South Africa’s perception of being pressured on the Russia-Ukraine issue, U.S. statements on South African domestic security and its relationship with Russia, and U.S. policy on China in Africa, have contributed to the worsening of the relationship.

At the heart of these tensions is South Africa’s long-standing support for Palestine, driven by its opposition to apartheid oppression and rooted in the African National Congress (ANC) party’s founding ideology. ANC’s support for Palestine has been consistent and deeply ingrained in their party documents. Consequently, any change in position at the national level would expose the president politically to detractors from opposing factions within the party.

This year’s elections in South Africa are crucial, as the ANC faces a formidable challenge from the majority-white Democratic Alliance. It is projected that the ANC may fall below the 50% threshold to govern for the first time in 30 years, potentially leading to coalition discussions with smaller parties. While foreign policy issues typically do not play a decisive role in South African elections, the divide between Israel and Gaza could complicate coalition formation and even impact party funding, as businesses that previously supported the ruling party may reconsider their support due to these divergent positions.

