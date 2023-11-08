U.S. Secretary of State Holds Tense Meeting with Palestinian President Amidst Ongoing Conflict

Amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken had a tense meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in the occupied West Bank. The meeting, which was characterized by differences in opinion, focused on the immediate need for a ceasefire and the protection of Palestinian civilians.

President Abbas demanded an end to the “atrocious, murderous assault by Israel” on the Palestinian people. He emphasized that this was not just a war against Hamas but a war against all Palestinians, both in Gaza and the West Bank. Abbas urged the U.S. to fulfill its role as a peacemaker and emphasized the need for a more mature approach to resolving the conflict.

During the meeting, Blinken reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to providing humanitarian assistance and essential services in Gaza. He emphasized the importance of preventing the forced displacement of Palestinians and called for an end to extremist violence against them. The discussion also highlighted the need for stability in the West Bank and accountability for those responsible for violence against Palestinians.

Blinken’s meeting with Abbas marked the beginning of his third day of an intense Middle East tour. While offering firm support for Israel’s right to self-defense, Blinken has also stressed the importance of adhering to the laws of war and protecting civilians. He called for increased humanitarian aid supplies to Gaza and proposed rolling humanitarian pauses in Israeli operations as a means to alleviate the suffering of Palestinian civilians.

Despite growing international pressure for an immediate ceasefire, Blinken stated that the U.S. would not push for one at this time. Instead, he emphasized the significance of temporary humanitarian pauses to protect civilians, deliver aid, and facilitate the evacuation of foreign nationals. Arab officials, whom Blinken had met the day before, echoed the same sentiments, emphasizing the need to address immediate priorities before discussing Gaza’s postwar future.

While Arab states have expressed outrage at the civilian toll of Israeli military operations, they have been reluctant to play a larger role in resolving the crisis. U.S. officials, however, believe that even modest Arab support is crucial in alleviating the worsening conditions in Gaza. The focus remains on ceasing the violence and restoring steady humanitarian aid to the region.