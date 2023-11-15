The United States Accuses Russia of Pursuing Arms Deals with North Korea

In a recent development, the United States has accused Russia of engaging in major arms deals with North Korea. A newly released intelligence report by the U.S. claims that both countries are actively advancing talks to facilitate additional weapons for Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, alongside her counterparts from Japan, South Korea, and Britain, condemned Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu for his recent visit to North Korea, also known as the DPRK. According to Thomas-Greenfield, the visit served as more than just a photo opportunity. She revealed that Russia used this visit to attempt to persuade Pyongyang to sell artillery ammunition to them.

Highlighting Russia’s repeated violations of U.N. Security Council resolutions, Thomas-Greenfield stated, “This is not the first time Russia has moved to violate [U.N.] Security Council resolutions to pursue its illegal war against Ukraine. There is now unequivocal evidence that Russia has obtained drones from Iran, a clear violation of another resolution.”

According to U.S. intelligence, the proposed agreement would allow North Korea to transport significant quantities and multiple types of weapons to Russia for deployment in Ukraine. The U.S. representative to the U.N. labeled Shoigu’s visit as “shameful” and revealed that further talks and correspondence have taken place between the leaders of Russia and North Korea.

Since Russia initiated its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, relations between Washington, its Asian allies, and both Pyongyang and Moscow have continued to deteriorate. Recent events include South Korea reporting that North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles and the U.S. flying at least one long-range bomber to the Korean Peninsula as a warning to Pyongyang.

