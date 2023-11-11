US Targets Entities to Disrupt Russia’s Military Supply Chains

The United States has recently imposed sanctions on various individuals and companies allegedly involved in supporting Russia’s war against Ukraine. These measures aim to disrupt Moscow’s supply chains by targeting entities in Turkey, China, and the United Arab Emirates. In response to Russia’s offshoring of military production, the US Treasury Department has taken action against those providing crucial goods and technology to the Russian military.

It is reported that Russia has become reliant on suppliers from other countries to acquire the necessary materials for its military. By doing so, Russia has been able to outsource the production of technology, equipment, and other goods needed for its armed forces. The Treasury Department emphasizes that Russia has been taking advantage of legitimate economic relationships with other nations to exploit their resources for military purposes.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has made it clear that the US will not hesitate to hold accountable any individuals or entities that assist Russia’s war efforts. The recent sanctions focus on 130 new targets, including Berk Turken, a Turkish national involved in a procurement network with ties to Russian intelligence services. Additionally, a UAE-based network is targeted for its alleged involvement in Russian illicit finance.

Apart from targeting external entities, the US is also imposing sanctions on Russia’s domestic industrial base and the financial services sector. This strategy aims to curtail Russia’s ability to sustain its war machine through reoriented industrial operations and restrict its access to financial resources.

The State Department is issuing approximately 100 additional sanctions targeting areas such as Russia’s energy production, revenue, metals and mining sector, and defense procurement. Moreover, the Commerce Department has blacklisted 13 entities that have been supporting Russia’s military through the procurement, development, and proliferation of Russian drones, effectively cutting off their access to items subject to US jurisdiction.

These sanctions result in blocked assets and strict reporting requirements for sanctioned parties within the US. Furthermore, transactions involving these sanctioned individuals and entities are subject to restrictions. The US government is taking significant steps to disrupt and hinder Russia’s military supply chains, bringing consequences to those involved in supporting Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

