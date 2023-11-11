The U.S. and Russia Clash Over Israel and Gaza Crisis at the U.N

Amidst the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict, the United States and Russia engaged in a heated debate at the United Nations Security Council regarding the adoption of a unified resolution. Both countries vetoed each other’s proposals, highlighting the deep divide and political tensions between them.

The competing resolutions showcased the differing priorities of the two nations. The United States called for “all measures, specifically to include humanitarian pauses,” to allow aid into Gaza, while not explicitly mentioning Israeli airstrikes. On the other hand, Russia pushed for a complete cease-fire, emphasizing a halt to all hostilities.

The rejection of Washington’s proposal by Russia and other countries signifies a growing disagreement on the issue. The United States finds itself in the minority as it opposes a cease-fire, juxtaposed against the position of the U.N. Secretary General, Arab states, and much of the international community.

The clash between the United States and Russia echoes past disagreements reminiscent of the Cold War era. Both countries accused each other of acting in bad faith and prioritizing their own interests without consulting other council members. The debate highlights the complicated dynamics surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the challenges faced in finding a resolution.

