U.S. Blocks Iran’s Access to $6 Billion Humanitarian Fund Following Hamas Attack

In a significant development, U.S. officials and the Qatari government have decided to prevent Iran from accessing a $6 billion account meant for humanitarian assistance. This decision comes in the aftermath of Hamas’s attack on Israel, as revealed by Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo during a private briefing with House Democrats. The move is expected to have far-reaching geopolitical implications, potentially undermining years of negotiations between the United States and Iran, which had recently reached an agreement regarding the fund.

Contrary to baseless allegations that the funds were used to fuel the Hamas attack, the Biden administration firmly denied any involvement and faced criticism from both sides of the political spectrum. This development has highlighted the swift reshaping of U.S. relations in the region, with the Biden administration displaying unwavering support for its allies. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken’s visit to Israel further reaffirmed this commitment.

Furthermore, punitive actions against Iran may be on the horizon. Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen hinted at the possibility of additional sanctions against Iran, indicating a potential escalation in tensions. While there is no direct evidence linking Iran to the massacre, U.S. officials have previously reported that Hamas received weapons and training from Iran.

In response to the push to freeze the aid, Iran’s mission to the United Nations defended the money, stating that it rightly belongs to the Iranian people and is intended for the acquisition of essential items and non-sanctioned requisites. The deal, financed through Iranian oil sales, allowed Iranian entities (not the government) access to the funds, subject to strict approval processes set by U.S. officials. The money had been transferred to Qatar from South Korean banks to facilitate this arrangement.

Notably, lawmakers from both major political parties, as well as former President Donald Trump, have criticized the agreement following the Hamas attack. Trump mischaracterized the deal while blaming President Biden for the war, asserting that the United States had provided Iran with $6 billion. Similar sentiments were echoed by Senator Tim Scott, another Republican presidential hopeful, who accused Biden of funding the attacks on Israel.

In response to mounting pressure, several Senate Democrats called for the funds to be rescinded, although they did not explicitly link this demand to the attack. The administration, however, has not completely ruled out the possibility of the funds being unfrozen in the future.

Overall, U.S. actions in blocking Iran’s access to the $6 billion humanitarian fund reflect a significant shift in its approach to the region. This development not only has immediate ramifications for U.S.-Iran negotiations but also highlights the Biden administration’s commitment to supporting its allies in the face of escalating tensions.

