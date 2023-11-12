New article: Upholding Democracy in Guatemala: A Struggle for Power

The political landscape in Guatemala is currently embroiled in a heated battle concerning the outcome of the recent presidential runoff elections. The Biden administration is working diligently to ensure that the democratic results are not overturned, as this would be detrimental to the progress and stability of the country. Despite the opposition from right-wing elites who have historically held significant influence, U.S. officials are actively engaging with Guatemalan military, political, and business forces to emphasize the importance of upholding democracy.

The upcoming election will determine the next president of Guatemala, with two candidates vying for the position. Sandra Torres, a conservative former first lady, is favored by the establishment, while Bernardo Arévalo, a left-of-center politician, has campaigned on an anti-corruption platform and surprised many by finishing a close second in the initial round of voting.

Following the announcement of the election results, a concerted effort was made by the government and military to prevent Arévalo from participating in the runoff. Right-wing controlled courts attempted to invalidate Arévalo’s political party and even conducted police raids on his offices. Furthermore, several losing political parties filed baseless claims of fraud in an attempt to discredit the election results. The fate of democratic rule hangs in the balance, not only in Guatemala but also in neighboring countries, such as El Salvador, Nicaragua, and Honduras.

The emergence of yet another dictator in the region would pose a significant challenge for the Biden administration, especially in maintaining its influence in the Western Hemisphere amidst growing Chinese presence. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken expressed deep concern for any actions that undermine the election result, emphasizing that such actions violate the spirit of Guatemala’s constitution and threaten the legitimacy of its democratic process. The United States has been joined by the European Union and the Organization of American States in condemning these actions, demonstrating rare international unity.

Amidst the current political turmoil, it is important to recognize the gradual decline of democratic progress in Guatemala over the years. Previously, with international support, the country had made significant strides in combating corruption. However, during the Trump era, traditional economic and political elites regained control, leading to the dismantling of the United Nations-sponsored International Commission against Impunity in Guatemala (CICIG). The CICIG had played a crucial role in reducing crime rates, dismantling criminal organizations, and holding elite individuals accountable for their wrongdoings. The decision to dismantle the CICIG, made by then-President Jimmy Morales, sparked outrage both within Guatemala and internationally.

Since then, corruption has once again thrived, with a lack of accountability and rampant corruption becoming the norm. Judges and anticorruption officials have been forced to flee the country, and the government has targeted non-governmental organizations and independent journalists. This deterioration in democratic institutions and practices went largely unnoticed during the transition from the Trump administration to the Biden administration, as the focus shifted primarily to immigration cooperation.

Moving forward, the Biden administration must prioritize efforts to restore democratic principles and the rule of law in Guatemala. It is crucial to support institutions and organizations that aim to combat corruption, promote accountability, and protect the rights of the Guatemalan people. By doing so, the United States can showcase its commitment to upholding democracy in the region and counter the influence of anti-democratic forces.