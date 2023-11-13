New York Publishing Executive Tragically Killed in Speedboat Accident off Amalfi Coast

In a devastating incident off the Amalfi Coast in Italy, a prominent New York-based publishing executive lost her life when the speedboat she was traveling in collided with a sailing vessel. The victim, Adrienne Vaughan, was the president of Bloomsbury U.S. and played a significant role in the publication of renowned book series, including the beloved “Harry Potter” books.

The accident occurred while Vaughan and her family were enjoying a motorboat ride during their vacation in Italy. Tragically, their boat crashed into a 45-meter vessel named the Tortuga, which was carrying 80 tourists, some of whom were celebrating a wedding. As a result of the collision, Vaughan was thrown into the water and suffered severe injuries from the propellers of the other boat.

The Amalfi Coast Guard unit promptly responded to the distress call and managed to pull Vaughan out of the water. However, despite efforts to save her, she succumbed to her injuries before a helicopter ambulance could arrive at the scene. Vaughan’s husband, Mike White, sustained a shoulder injury and was hospitalized, while their two young children miraculously remained unharmed.

Authorities in Salerno initiated an investigation into the incident. Initial toxicology reports suggest that the operator of the motorboat may have been under the influence of alcohol beyond the legal limit at the time of the tragedy. Meanwhile, the captain of the Tortuga tested negative for any substances during the preliminary tests and is not considered a subject of the ongoing investigation.

Adrienne Vaughan was a highly accomplished individual, possessing a master’s degree in business from NYU and having worked for renowned publishing entities like the Disney Book Group and Oxford University Press before joining Bloomsbury. She also served on the board of the Association of American Publishers (AAP). The AAP’s board chair, Julia Reidhead, and its president and CEO, Maria A. Pallante, expressed their profound loss upon hearing the news of Vaughan’s untimely passing. They described her as an extraordinary leader with immense talent, unwavering dedication to authors and readers, and an infectious passion for her work.

