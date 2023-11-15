U.S. Intelligence Helps Uncover Indian Involvement in Killing of Sikh Leader

In a surprising turn of events, American intelligence agencies have provided crucial assistance to Canada in uncovering the involvement of India in the assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Sikh separatist leader. While the United States did not learn about the plot or evidence linking India to it until after the killing had taken place, they provided valuable context to their Canadian counterparts.

Contrary to initial assumptions, it was the Canadian officials who intercepted communications of Indian diplomats in Canada that served as the “smoking gun” indicating India’s involvement in orchestrating the plot. This definitive intelligence led Canada to openly accuse India of being behind the assassination.

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken has called on India to cooperate with the Canadian investigation, emphasizing the importance of transparency in resolving this matter. However, American officials have been cautious in their approach to avoid any potential diplomatic tensions with India. The revelation of American intelligence involvement risks entangling the United States in the ongoing diplomatic battle between Canada and India, while they are actively seeking to strengthen their partnership with the latter.

Prior to the assassination, Canadian officials had warned Mr. Nijjar about potential threats to his life. While he had been advised to avoid the temple and had been repeatedly cautioned, Canada did not explicitly inform him that he was the target of an Indian government plot. After the incident, American officials assured their Canadian counterparts that they had no prior knowledge of the plot and would have immediately shared any relevant information under their intelligence agencies’ “duty to warn” doctrine.

The United States routinely shares intercepted communications with their closest intelligence partners, including Canada. However, the contextual information regarding the killing was intentionally shared as part of a larger intelligence package. The sharing of this information has resulted in a diplomatic rift between Ottawa and New Delhi, leading to the expulsion of intelligence officers and the suspension of visas between the two countries.

The shocking revelation of the alleged involvement of the Indian government has caused significant concern among officials in Washington. While targeted killings are not uncommon in unstable regions and authoritarian governments like Russia are known for orchestrating assassinations, it is exceedingly rare for a democratic country to conduct a covert lethal action in another democracy.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Canadian officials have chosen to withhold specific details of the intelligence gathered, prioritizing the ongoing investigation by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. Allied officials have also refrained from sharing extensive information regarding the intelligence shared by the United States. It is known that Canada has received intelligence from multiple countries, and the Canadian government has reportedly gathered communications of Indian diplomats within Canada.

FAQs:

What evidence led Canada to accuse India of being involved in the killing? Did the United States have prior knowledge of the plot? How has this situation impacted diplomatic relations between Canada and India? What information did American intelligence agencies provide to Canada? Why did the United States take a cautious approach in handling this matter?

(Source: website.com)