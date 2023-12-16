U.S. Urges Palestinian Cooperation in Ensuring Stability in Post-Conflict Gaza

RAMALLAH, West Bank—In an effort to maintain stability in the Gaza Strip following the conclusion of the conflict, national security adviser Jake Sullivan met with Palestinian leaders on Friday to discuss the importance of their involvement in securing the region, according to Palestinian officials.

Acknowledging the recent pressure placed on Israel to deescalate its campaign against Hamas, the United States and its Arab allies are now turning their attention to the potential consequences if a strong security force is not established in Gaza. These concerns are primarily rooted in the fear of a power vacuum leading to chaos and the resurgence of Hamas, jeopardizing the wellbeing of the two million inhabitants who have been facing severe shortages of essential resources such as food, water, and shelter for the past two months.

It is crucial for the Palestinians to actively engage in the establishment of a robust security infrastructure that can effectively maintain order and prevent any further deteriorations in living conditions. Without this crucial step, the region could face a potential humanitarian crisis with far-reaching consequences.

While the situation remains complex and difficult, it is vital for the international community to collaborate and support the efforts to secure Gaza and ensure the wellbeing of its population. By doing so, not only can immediate stability be maintained, but the region can also take crucial steps towards long-term peace and prosperity.

