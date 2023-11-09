Evacuation Plans Underway for U.S. Embassy Personnel in Niger Amid Political Turmoil

In the wake of a military coup in Niger, the U.S. government is taking steps to evacuate most of its embassy personnel from the country. Although a final decision has not been made, it is expected to be imminent, according to anonymous U.S. officials familiar with the matter.

Niger, a recent convert to democracy and a recipient of U.S. security aid, finds itself facing a delicate situation. The Biden administration is grappling with how to respond to the coup and weighing the potential consequences of formally labeling it as such. The concern is that doing so could jeopardize ongoing counterterrorism efforts and create an opportunity for Russia to increase its influence in Africa.

European countries, including France, have already begun evacuating their citizens from Niger due to concerns that the ruling junta may use them as human shields if a military intervention occurs. The safety of foreign nationals is a top priority amidst the unfolding political crisis.

If the evacuation order is given, it will likely involve the removal of most embassy personnel, including spouses, children, and non-essential diplomats. However, critical embassy functions will be maintained, ensuring that diplomatic efforts can continue despite the upheaval.

The U.S. State Department has not yet provided official comment on the potential evacuation plans. However, the urgency of the situation is reflected in the recent evacuation of 20 staffers from the U.S. Agency for International Development. The embassy has also set up a contact form for private American citizens who may require assistance in leaving the country.

Private extraction firms have also been approached by the U.S. government to explore options for removing American citizens from Niger. These firms are liaising with other governments and making arrangements for safe transportation to nearby secure locations. However, it remains uncertain whether American diplomats and staffers can leave the country through private means without government approval.

As tensions continue to simmer, protests are anticipated in Niger’s capital, Niamey. Previous demonstrations have already resulted in an attack on the French Embassy, escalating concerns about the potential involvement of the Russian-backed mercenary Wagner Group. The presence of the Wagner forces would complicate matters for the U.S. military, as they have previously clashed with the group in other West African nations.

With 1,100 troops stationed in Niger, primarily focused on countering terrorism, the U.S. military is closely monitoring the situation. While there is currently no immediate threat to American personnel or citizens, the Pentagon remains vigilant and advises individuals in the country to maintain close contact with the U.S. embassy.

As the State Department continues to reevaluate its posture to ensure the safety of its citizens, the evacuation of U.S. embassy personnel underscores the gravity of the situation in Niger. Efforts are underway to navigate this precarious geopolitical landscape while safeguarding American interests and regional stability.