US Embassy Personnel Partially Withdrawn Amid Ongoing Crisis in Niger

In the midst of a deteriorating political situation in Niger, the US State Department has made the decision to partially pull out embassy personnel from the country. This move comes as hopes decrease that international pressure will be sufficient to reverse the ousting of Niger’s elected president.

The State Department’s order for non-emergency US personnel and their families to depart follows the Pentagon’s announcement of the suspension of security cooperation with Niger’s military forces. This decision, crucial as Niger is an important US partner in Africa, heightens concerns about the stability of the region.

The intention behind the partial withdrawal is to prevent a chaotic exit like the recent ones witnessed in Sudan and Kabul. By keeping some key embassy leadership in place, the State Department hopes to maintain stability within the embassy, even as routine services are suspended. Emergency assistance to US citizens in Niger will still be provided.

While the US Department of State urges US citizens to avoid traveling to Niger, they have not issued a broader evacuation order. This cautious approach is in line with the Biden administration’s efforts to avoid entrenching the presidential guard and to leave open the possibility of President Mohamed Bazoum’s return to power.

However, as the days go by and President Bazoum remains in detention, the chances of a reversal diminish. The Economic Community of West African States has warned of potential military intervention if Bazoum is not restored to power. Yet, neighboring nations like Mali and Burkina Faso, also led by military juntas, have expressed support for the forces behind the president’s ousting.

The United States has two military bases and about 1,000 troops in Niger for counterterrorism purposes. At this time, there is no decision to withdraw American military personnel. The situation in Niger continues to be monitored closely, with hopes for a peaceful resolution in the best interest of both Niger and its international partners.