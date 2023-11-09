Israeli Ground Assault on Gaza Comes with Warnings from Biden Admin

While Israel prepares for a ground assault into Gaza, senior Biden administration officials are urging restraint to avoid mass civilian casualties and a potential humanitarian disaster. President Joe Biden, in his recent speech, emphasized Israel’s right to defend itself but also mentioned the need to avoid indiscriminate killing and the targeting of civilians. The Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, was privately urged by Biden to minimize Palestinian casualties.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, in his recent meetings with Israeli officials, stressed the importance of adhering to international rules of warfare and operating on a higher moral plane than Hamas. The Biden administration is cautious about the deadly conflict unfolding in the Middle East and is carefully choosing its messaging to align with Israel’s goals of defeating Hamas.

However, there are concerns that Israel’s devastating counterattack against Hamas could result in the deaths of Palestinian civilians caught in the crossfire. This risks squandering international sympathy and goodwill towards Israel. The Biden administration is aware of these risks and hopes to prevent a prolonged and deadly quagmire similar to the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks and the subsequent invasion of Iraq.

The U.S. holds some leverage over Israel’s military operations as a close ally that provides significant weapons and aid. The Biden administration has sent a carrier strike group closer to Israel, provided additional resources and munitions to the Israeli military, and plans to replenish missile interceptors for Israel’s Iron Dome.

It is expected that at some point, the Biden administration will intervene if there is a significant rise in Palestinian casualties or if the Israeli operation becomes bogged down. Biden may need to have a direct conversation with Netanyahu, urging him to exercise restraint and consider the larger consequences of the conflict.

The situation in Gaza is complex and delicate, and the international community is closely watching Israel’s actions. The Biden administration’s efforts to prevent mass civilian casualties and a humanitarian disaster aim to maintain world opinion in favor of a peaceful resolution to the conflict.