US Military Considers Placing Marines on Commercial Ships to Deter Iranian Seizures

The United States military is exploring the possibility of deploying armed Marines and sailors on commercial ships of private companies in response to a series of vessel seizures by Iranian forces in the Middle East. This potential decision, which is still awaiting final approval, has garnered support from senior officials in the Biden administration and could begin implementation as early as this month.

To prepare for this initiative, Marines from Camp Lejeune in North Carolina have been transported to Bahrain, where they have received training. Additional personnel are expected to join them soon on American warships. While the Pentagon has acknowledged that discussions regarding this proposal are ongoing, it has not yet received official approval.

This plan comes in response to escalating tensions in the region, following Iran’s recent attempts to seize commercial tanker ships. The incidents on July 5 were particularly significant, as Iranian forces tried to commandeer two civilian vessels, resulting in clashes with the US Navy. In another incident on June 4, American and British warships responded to a distress call from a merchant vessel harassed by Iranian fast-attack boats.

The Strait of Hormuz, where many of these incidents occur, is a crucial seaway responsible for approximately 20% of global crude oil transportation. Threats by Iran to close off this strategic waterway have raised concerns in the United States.

To deter further Iranian aggression, the Biden administration has taken additional measures, such as deploying advanced F-35 jets and other fighter aircraft to the Persian Gulf region. An extra Navy destroyer has also been dispatched to reinforce the presence of American military vessels in the area.

The decision to potentially place Marines on commercial ships reflects a new approach to addressing the ongoing pattern of harassment by Iranian forces. By increasing the military presence and readiness on these ships, the United States hopes to deter future seizures and protect commercial interests operating in the region.

While Iranian officials have criticized these actions as destabilizing and provocative, the United States remains committed to ensuring the freedom and security of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

FAQ

What is the purpose of placing Marines on commercial ships?

The deployment of armed Marines and sailors on commercial ships aims to deter Iranian forces from seizing these vessels in the Middle East.

Why are tensions escalating between the United States and Iran?

Tensions have increased due to Iran’s recent attempts to commandeer commercial tanker ships and threats to close off the Strait of Hormuz, a vital seaway for global crude oil transportation.

What other measures has the United States taken to deter Iran?

The US has deployed advanced fighter jets and an additional Navy destroyer to the Persian Gulf region to reinforce its military presence and readiness.

What is the significance of the Strait of Hormuz?

The Strait of Hormuz connects the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman and is responsible for transporting about 20% of the world’s crude oil. Its closure would have major implications for global energy markets.

(Source: [The Washington Post](https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/us-marines-ships-iran/2021/07/08/ae585d38-dea7-11eb-9f54-7eee10b5fcd2_story.html))