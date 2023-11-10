US Military Thwarts Drone Attack Targeting Troops in Iraq

The U.S. military successfully intercepted an imminent drone strike aimed at its stationed troops in Iraq, according to a U.S. official. This incident comes at a time of increased vigilance as U.S. officials remain alert to potential attacks on American forces in the volatile Middle East region.

Two drones, intended to strike the Al Asad air base in Iraq where a significant number of American troops are stationed, were shot down by U.S. forces. Fortunately, no injuries were reported among the American personnel. This marks the first attack on U.S. positions in Iraq in nearly nine months, although the responsible party has not been identified.

In a separate development, U.S. President Joe Biden arrived in Israel to demonstrate support following the recent surprise attack by Hamas militants. The conflict between Israel and Hamas has since escalated into a full-blown war, raising tensions throughout the region.

President Biden addressed the situation in Tel Aviv, speaking about the recent attack. He stated that information from the Defense Department suggests that the attack was not caused by Israel but by “the other team.”

As the conflict intensifies, U.S. officials remain on high alert for potential attacks on American and partner forces in the Middle East. This region has seen periodic attempts by various Iranian proxies to target U.S. positions in Iraq and Syria. Concerns have been raised that these groups may exploit the regional instability to launch further assaults.

