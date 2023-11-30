A devastating incident unfolded on Wednesday as a U.S. military Osprey aircraft crashed into the ocean near the picturesque Yakushima Island in southern Japan. The aircraft, carrying eight individuals, tragically resulted in the loss of at least one crew member, according to a U.S. defense official. A comprehensive search and rescue operation is currently underway to locate the remaining personnel.

The Japan Coast Guard, actively participating in the search, informed CBS News that one crew member was discovered deceased, while attempts to locate the others continue throughout the night. Vessels, including two helicopters and six boats, have been mobilized to assist in the search efforts.

The Osprey aircraft had been engaged in a routine training mission, as stated by the U.S. Air Force Special Operations Command. Eyewitness reports, supported by video footage from Japanese national broadcaster NHK, indicate that the aircraft’s left engine was ablaze before the devastating crash. The exact cause of the incident is still under investigation.

The Osprey, a unique military aircraft, possesses the ability to take off and land vertically like a helicopter. However, once airborne, its twin rotors adjust to enable it to fly like a turbo prop plane. This configuration allows for greater versatility and mission capabilities.

It is worth noting that the Osprey involved in the accident was assigned to Yokota Air Force Base outside Tokyo. The Japanese government’s approval of an $8.6 billion host-nation support budget last year highlights their commitment to mutual cooperation and joint response strategies with the United States. This shared emphasis on integration is essential in light of escalating threats posed by nations such as China, North Korea, and Russia.

The aircraft in question had departed from a smaller U.S. air station in Iwakuni and was en route to Kadena Air Base on Okinawa, located in the same island chain as Yakushima. The crash site is approximately 600 miles southwest of Tokyo, just off the eastern coast of Yakushima.

As this tragic incident unfolds, we extend our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those affected by this devastating event. The investigation into the crash will undoubtedly shed light on the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate incident.

