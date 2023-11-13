U.S. Military Considers Unprecedented Move to Protect Commercial Ships in Strait of Hormuz

In an unprecedented move, the U.S. military is contemplating the deployment of armed personnel on commercial ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz to prevent Iran from seizing and harassing civilian vessels. This potential action highlights the escalating tensions in the region and the U.S. commitment to ensuring the safety of maritime trade.

Unlike during the “Tanker War” in 1988, where the U.S. Navy and Iran engaged in a significant naval battle, armed guards were not deployed on commercial ships. However, the current situation calls for a more proactive and robust approach to deter any further aggression from Iran.

While specific details of the plan remain undisclosed, the deployment of thousands of Marines and sailors aboard the USS Bataan and USS Carter Hall could form the backbone of any armed guard mission in the Strait of Hormuz. This vital waterway, responsible for 20% of global crude oil transportation, must be protected from any disruptions that could have severe economic consequences worldwide.

The U.S. proposal has yet to receive a response from Iran’s mission to the United Nations. Discussions between U.S. military officials and Gulf Arab allies are ongoing, emphasizing the collaborative nature of this potential security operation.

It is important to note that any security provided by the Marines and Navy sailors would only be at the request of the ships involved. This approach ensures that the rights and interests of commercial vessels are respected while addressing their concerns about the increasing threats in the region.

Recent actions by Iran, such as attempts to threaten the free flow of commerce in the Strait of Hormuz and the enrichment of uranium to weapons-grade levels, have prompted the U.S. to take decisive measures. The deployment of A-10 Thunderbolt II warplanes, F-16 and F-35 fighters, and the USS Thomas Hudner destroyer, along with the potential deployment of armed guards on commercial ships, demonstrates the seriousness with which the U.S. is addressing Iran’s actions.

In response, Iran has criticized foreign involvement in regional security, asserting that neighboring nations are capable of providing their own security. However, the launched military drill by Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard on disputed islands in the Persian Gulf indicates its heightened military activities.

The concerns among the oil industry regarding Iran’s potential seizure of ships carrying Iranian oil are further evidence of the need for enhanced security measures in the Strait of Hormuz. As tensions continue to escalate, the safety and stability of this critical maritime route remain a top priority for the U.S. and its allies.

FAQ

What is the Strait of Hormuz?

The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow waterway that connects the Persian Gulf to the Arabian Sea. It is a crucial shipping route for the transportation of oil and gas, with approximately 20% of the world’s crude oil passing through it.

Why is the U.S. considering putting armed personnel on commercial ships?

The U.S. is considering this unprecedented action to prevent Iran from seizing and harassing civilian vessels in the Strait of Hormuz. Recent actions by Iran, including attempts to threaten the free flow of commerce and enrichment of uranium, have raised concerns about the safety of maritime trade in the region.

How will the armed guards be deployed?

If approved, armed guards would be provided upon the request of the commercial ships involved. The deployment of armed guards aims to deter any further aggression from Iran and ensure the safety of commercial vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

What is the significance of the USS Bataan and USS Carter Hall deployment?

The deployment of thousands of Marines and sailors aboard these ships could form the backbone of any armed guard mission in the Strait of Hormuz. Their presence highlights the U.S. commitment to safeguarding the critical waterway and maintaining the free flow of commerce.

Sources:

AP News