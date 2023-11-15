The Biden-Xi Summit: Managing Expectations and Diplomatic Dance

In the run-up to the highly anticipated summit between President Biden and President Xi Jinping of China, there has been much debate about the ceremonial details and expectations surrounding the meeting. While the United States and China have a long list of contentious issues, ranging from spy balloons to nuclear buildup, there is one particular topic that has captured attention: the view outside of President Xi’s window during his visit to California.

Chinese diplomats are keen to ensure that President Xi does not see any protesters when he looks outside. Every minute of their meeting, from the number of steps it takes for President Xi to reach a chair to the timing of their handshake, will be carefully choreographed. The aim is to create an atmosphere that allows the two leaders to defuse tensions and find common ground.

However, despite the carefully planned ceremonial details, the expectations for substantive agreements are minimal. Unlike past U.S.-China summits that resulted in significant agreements, such as containing North Korea’s nuclear ambitions and tackling climate change, this summit is not expected to yield any major breakthroughs. Instead, there is only one concrete agreement on the agenda: a potential resumption of military-to-military communications between the two countries.

Another topic of discussion will be the use of artificial intelligence software in nuclear command and control systems. While this may seem like a straightforward issue, it marks an important step for China, which has never before engaged in negotiations regarding its nuclear arsenal. The fact that this is considered a significant development highlights the low expectations for the summit.

In the past, summits with Chinese leaders have resulted in agreements on a wide range of issues. However, those days are now over. While President Biden will address concerns about China’s technology shipments to Russia and its purchases of sanctioned oil, there is little hope for substantial changes in behavior. The goal of this summit is to maintain open lines of communication and manage the competitive aspects of the U.S.-China relationship responsibly.

Chinese officials have expressed their desire for the United States to avoid a new Cold War. However, President Xi has already accused Western countries, particularly the United States, of containment and encirclement. The Biden administration’s efforts to build partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region, seen by China as countering its own ambitions, have heightened concerns in Beijing.

Taiwan remains a critical issue that both leaders will be closely monitoring. While there were concerns about a potential conflict just six months ago, recent economic challenges in China have shifted the dynamics. Chinese diplomats have also expressed anxiety about the upcoming elections in Taiwan and the potential for a move towards independence that could force China to take action.

As the summit approaches, both leaders will be assessing each other’s positions and intentions. The Biden administration’s approach to China emphasizes old-fashioned diplomacy and managing competition. The goal is to avoid surprises and misunderstandings through intense diplomacy.

In conclusion, while the expectations for this summit may be low, the meeting between President Biden and President Xi Jinping carries significant implications for the future of U.S.-China relations. The focus on managing expectations, engaging in diplomatic dialogue, and finding common ground reflects a new approach in dealing with the complex and often contentious issues between the two superpowers.

