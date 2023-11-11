U.S. Retaliates with Strikes on Iranian-Linked Targets in Syria After Drone Attacks

The United States has taken swift action in response to a series of drone attacks on American military bases in the Middle East. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced that at the direction of President Biden, U.S. military forces launched self-defense strikes on two facilities in eastern Syria believed to be used by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and its affiliated groups. These precision strikes were carried out as a response to ongoing attacks against U.S. personnel in Iraq and Syria by Iranian-backed militia groups that began on October 17.

This recent military operation comes at a time of heightened tensions in the region, particularly due to the conflict between Israel and Hamas. However, Austin emphasized that these strikes should be seen as separate and distinct from the Israeli conflict and do not indicate a shift in the U.S. approach regarding that particular issue.

Between October 17 and Tuesday, U.S. and coalition forces faced numerous attacks in Iraq and Syria, including drone and rocket strikes. The Defense Department reported at least 10 attacks in Iraq and three in Syria during this period. Notably, on October 18, al-Tanf military base in southern Syria was targeted by two one-way attack drones, while two separate drone attacks occurred on the same day against U.S. and coalition forces stationed at al-Asad base in western Iraq.

These assaults resulted in the unfortunate loss of one U.S. citizen contractor who experienced a cardiac incident while taking shelter. Additionally, 21 U.S. personnel sustained minor injuries, but they have since made a full recovery and returned to active duty.

The safety of U.S. personnel remains a top priority for President Biden. Austin emphasized that the strikes were conducted to send a clear message that the United States will not tolerate such attacks and will vigorously defend itself, its personnel, and its interests. While the United States does not seek further conflict and desires to avoid hostilities, Austin stressed that Iranian-backed attacks against U.S. forces are unacceptable and must cease. The United States is committed to holding Iran accountable for its involvement and will not permit them to evade responsibility.

Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, the Pentagon press secretary, affirmed that the groups responsible for these attacks are supported by Iran and its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. He reiterated that the United States reserves the right to self-defense and will always take necessary action to protect its forces and overseas interests.

