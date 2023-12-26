U.S. Strikes Back After Drone Attack on Iraq Military Base Injures American Soldiers

In a recent incident, an Iran-affiliated terrorist group launched a drone attack on a military base in Iraq, resulting in three U.S. service members being wounded. The Pentagon swiftly responded by ordering retaliatory strikes on locations used by the terrorist group and its affiliated organizations.

The attack, carried out by Kataib Hezbollah militants, targeted the Erbil Air Base in northern Iraq. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin confirmed in a statement that one of the three wounded service members is in critical condition.

President Biden, upon receiving briefings and consulting with his national security team, authorized the retaliatory strikes. The strikes targeted three locations known to be hubs for unmanned aerial drone activities by Kataib Hezbollah and its affiliated groups.

According to the U.S. Central Command, the retaliatory strikes took place in Iraq at 8:45 p.m. Eastern Time. It is believed that a number of Kataib Hezbollah militants were killed in the strikes. Thankfully, no civilians were reported to have been harmed.

In response to the strikes, Iraqi officials criticized the U.S., referring to the strikes as a “hostile act” and an “unacceptable attack on Iraqi sovereignty.” They argued that the strikes further strained relations between Iraq and the U.S.

This incident is not an isolated event but part of a series of attacks by Iranian-backed militias on U.S. forces in Iraq and Syria. U.S. defense officials have pointed out that these militias receive support from Iran. In previous instances, the U.S. has conducted retaliatory strikes on weapons facilities and fighters associated with Iran.

The U.S. has experienced similar attacks before. In November 2023, Iran-backed militias launched a ballistic missile attack on Al-Asad Airbase in Iraq, resulting in injuries to U.S. service members. In response, the U.S. swiftly launched strikes on militia-linked facilities and personnel.

Notably, this recent drone attack in Iraq follows a pattern of Iranian-linked Houthi rebels in Yemen conducting multiple attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea. The White House has accused Iran of being involved in these attacks, an accusation that Iran denies. Iran’s Foreign Minister has denied responsibility for a drone fired from Yemen that targeted a U.S. destroyer.

As tensions escalate, it is crucial to address the underlying causes of these conflicts. Finding diplomatic solutions and engaging in constructive dialogue is vital to prevent further escalation and ensure regional stability.

