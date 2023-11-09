Japan, South Korea, and the U.S. Take Steps to Strengthen Security Cooperation

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, South Korean President Moon Jae-in, and U.S. President Joe Biden recently met to discuss deepening security cooperation among the three countries. The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to peace, stability, and security in the Asia-Pacific region. The key aim of their discussions was to address common concerns, including potential missile threats and China’s stance on Taiwan.

The three countries agreed to share real-time intelligence to enhance their defense capabilities against potential missile attacks. Information sharing is seen as a crucial step in building trust and confidence between Japan and South Korea. By establishing a three-way hotline, the governments can effectively communicate and coordinate during crisis situations.

In addition to addressing missile threats, the leaders expressed their shared interest in maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. China’s claim over Taiwan has been a longstanding issue, and the three countries emphasized their commitment to peacefully resolving the matter.

The summit drew criticism from Chinese officials, who argued that it would only fuel hostility and undermine regional security. However, the leaders defended the meeting, stating that it was not intended to provoke tensions but instead aimed at strengthening alliances and partnerships in response to growing challenges posed by China.

The summit is part of a broader effort by the Biden administration to counter China’s influence. The recently formed Australia-U.K.-U.S. defense pact, the Quad security dialogue, and a new U.S. defense agreement with the Philippines are all components of this strategy.

Interestingly, the rising power of China seems to have provided impetus for Japan and South Korea to put their historical differences aside and work towards closer relations. Despite a tumultuous past, the political leaders of both countries have demonstrated political courage in pursuing this new path of cooperation.

The unity displayed during the summit sends a clear message to China and the entire region. It highlights the shared commitment of Japan, South Korea, and the U.S. in addressing common security challenges and promoting peace. As Michael Allen, a former member of the White House National Security Council, noted, the visual display of unity among the three leaders will be a significant outcome of the summit.

Moving forward, the leaders aim to establish long-term ties that transcend changes in leadership. By doubling down on efforts to build resilience and capacity, they seek to create a sustainable framework for cooperation, ensuring the continued security and stability of the region.