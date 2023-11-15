Joint Naval Exercises Planned in Disputed South China Sea to Assert Rule of Law

MANILA, Philippines — In a show of solidarity against recent Chinese aggression in the disputed South China Sea, the United States, Japan, and Australia are planning a joint naval drill off the western coast of the Philippines. The exercise aims to underscore their commitment to upholding the rule of law in the region, according to Filipino security officials.

Chinese coast guard ships used water cannons against Philippine vessels on August 5, escalating tensions in the area. The South China Sea has long been a contentious zone, with the United States and China vying for influence in the region.

The joint naval drill will involve three aircraft and helicopter carriers sailing together, demonstrating a united front and conducting joint exercises. After the offshore drills, commanders from the participating countries will meet with their Filipino counterparts in Manila, as confirmed by two Philippine security officials speaking anonymously to The Associated Press.

The USS America, an aircraft carrier, will be deployed by the United States, while Japan will send its helicopter carrier JS Izumo. The Royal Australian Navy will contribute HMAS Canberra, a vessel equipped with helicopters. It is worth noting that the joint drill was planned several months in advance.

Although the Philippines will not be directly participating in the upcoming drill due to logistical limitations, Filipino officials express their openness to joining future exercises.

Earlier this month, six Chinese coast guard ships and two militia vessels reportedly blocked Philippine navy-chartered civilian boats carrying supplies to the Philippine forces stationed at the Second Thomas Shoal. While one supply boat was hit with a water cannon, the other successfully delivered essential provisions to the Filipino forces. The Chinese coast guard justified their actions, stating that the Philippine vessels had entered the shoal without permission.

The United States, Japan, and Australia immediately voiced their support for the Philippines and expressed concern over the aggressive Chinese behavior during the tense stand-off.

The Chinese coast guard defended its actions, claiming that water cannons were used as a warning to avoid direct blocking and collisions. They emphasized the professionalism and restraint of their on-site operation and pledged to continue taking necessary measures to safeguard their territorial sovereignty.

To demonstrate their commitment to upholding the rule of law and resisting threats, the Armed Forces of the Philippines announced their plans to make another attempt to deliver supplies to the Second Thomas Shoal.

In response to the incident, the United States reiterated its obligation to defend its longstanding treaty ally if Philippine public vessels and forces face armed attack, including in the South China Sea.

Sources:

– [Associated Press](https://apnews.com/article/us-japan-australia-philippines-china-business-7e75e2a7f10a3de40c30c6fce046c6b6)