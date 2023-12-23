Tragic Loss of American-Israeli Man in Hamas Attack – A Deep Dive into the Aftermath

In a devastating turn of events, Gadi Haggai, a U.S.-Israeli man who was kidnapped by Hamas militants during an attack on October 7, has been confirmed dead by the Hostages and Missing Persons Families Forum. The attack took place in the Nir Oz kibbutz, where Haggai and his wife, Judith Weinstein Haggai, resided. While the exact circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear, it is believed that he was seriously wounded during the attack.

The Hostages and Missing Persons Families Forum announced Haggai’s death, describing him as a “musician at heart.” His wife, Judith, managed to inform her friends that they had both been injured during the gunfire exchange. Unfortunately, Haggai’s body is still being held by Hamas in Gaza, leaving his family in a state of sorrow and uncertainty. He leaves behind four children and seven grandchildren.

The Israeli army has also confirmed Haggai’s death, but his daughter Iris shed light on the tragic incident during an interview with CBS News. She revealed that she had seen video evidence suggesting that her father was killed by the militants, who then took his body. At the time of the interview, there was no news about her mother’s whereabouts.

The October 7 attack carried out by Hamas militants resulted in the loss of approximately 1,200 lives, primarily civilians. Additionally, around 250 individuals were taken hostage. This act of aggression triggered a relentless assault by Israel on Gaza, resulting in the deaths of more than 20,000 individuals, mainly women and children, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory.

In November, a temporary cease-fire was established, leading to the release of 105 hostages, including both Israelis and foreigners, in exchange for 240 Palestinians held in Israeli prisons. However, there are still 129 individuals being held hostage in Gaza, according to Israeli authorities.

FAQ:

Q: Who was Gadi Haggai?

A: Gadi Haggai was a U.S.-Israeli man who resided in the Nir Oz kibbutz and was tragically killed during an attack by Hamas militants.

Q: What happened to his wife, Judith Weinstein Haggai?

A: Judith Weinstein Haggai, Gadi Haggai’s wife, was also taken hostage during the attack and her whereabouts remain unknown.

Q: How many people were killed in the October 7 attack?

A: The attack resulted in the loss of around 1,200 lives, mostly civilians.

Q: How many individuals are still being held hostage in Gaza?

A: According to Israeli authorities, there are currently 129 individuals being held hostage in Gaza.