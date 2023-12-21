New Article: “International Demands for Ceasefire in Gaza Amidst Escalating Violence”

Amidst the escalating violence in Gaza, the international community is calling for an immediate ceasefire to protect the lives of innocent civilians. The United Nations Security Council has been working to reach a resolution that would halt the fighting and allow essential resources like food, water, fuel, and medicine to enter Gaza. However, the United States’ repeated delays and threats to veto any resolution have hindered progress.

The refusal of the United States to accept a globally demanded ceasefire is not a new phenomenon. This pattern has been seen before, and it is disheartening to see it repeated now. The U.S. insists on using the term “suspension of hostilities” rather than “ceasefire,” indicating a temporary pause in the assault. This approach allows for brief periods of aid and relief but ultimately results in a continuation of the Israeli assault on Gaza and the loss of more Palestinian lives.

The question now is whether the other members of the Security Council can persuade the United States to change its position. However, the prospects of this seem bleak. If the U.S. remains steadfast, the Security Council will have to decide whether to force a veto or withdraw the resolution entirely. Withdrawing the resolution may let the U.S. off the hook, but forcing a veto could lead to the resolution being brought to the General Assembly, where it may gain more influence and potentially be enforceable.

It is important to note that General Assembly votes are typically nonbinding, unlike Security Council resolutions. However, when a permanent member of the Security Council exercises a veto, a regulation implemented a few years ago requires the General Assembly to hold an emergency session on the same issue within 10 days. This session follows the “Uniting for Peace” precedent established in 1951. While the decisions made in the General Assembly may not be legally binding, they carry more weight due to their connection to Security Council power.

The Biden administration, like previous administrations, is wary of using its veto power, as it would only further isolate the United States on the international stage. During a recent General Assembly vote on a similar resolution, 153 countries voted in favor, while only 10, including the U.S. and Israel, voted against. This overwhelming support for a ceasefire underscores the isolation of the United States and its ally, Israel.

Despite the mounting international pressure, the United States continues to provide unwavering support to Israel. Even when President Biden lightly criticized Israel for their indiscriminate bombardment, the Israeli foreign minister made it clear that they would persist with or without international support. This highlights the strength of Israel’s military capabilities and its determination to continue its offensive in Gaza.

In the midst of this dire situation, it is crucial for the international community to stand united in demanding an end to the violence and the protection of innocent lives. The world cannot turn a blind eye to the suffering in Gaza and must work towards a lasting peaceful solution that respects the rights and dignity of all parties involved.

FAQs:

1. What is the current status of the resolution for a ceasefire in Gaza?

– The resolution has been postponed multiple times, with the United States causing significant delays and threatening to veto any resolution.

2. What term does the United States prefer instead of “ceasefire”?

– The U.S. insists on using the term “suspension of hostilities,” indicating a temporary pause rather than a complete cessation of the assault.

3. How could the General Assembly resolution carry more weight?

– When a Security Council resolution is vetoed, the General Assembly holds an emergency session on the same issue, following the “Uniting for Peace” precedent. While the decisions made in the General Assembly are technically nonbinding, they gain additional influence due to their connection to Security Council power.

4. Why is the Biden administration cautious about using its veto power?

– Exercising a veto would further isolate the United States on the international stage and highlight its limited support for a ceasefire. The overwhelming support for a ceasefire from other countries underscores this isolation.

5. What was the response to President Biden’s criticism of Israel’s bombardment?

– The Israeli foreign minister stated that Israel would continue its offensive in Gaza with or without international support, emphasizing their determination to persist despite international pressure.