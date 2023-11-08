The United States, Israel, and Qatar in Talks for Humanitarian Pause in Gaza

Amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, the United States is engaged in discussions with Israel and Qatar regarding a potential pause in the fighting in Gaza. The proposed pause, lasting up to three days, aims to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid and potentially lead to the release of some hostages held by Hamas.

Acting as an intermediary, Qatar has been in talks with Hamas for weeks in an attempt to secure an agreement. While a final deal has proven difficult to achieve, there is still hope that a resolution can be reached. Key stakeholders, including the United States and Arab diplomats, view this stage as critical in the negotiations.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has expressed openness to “tactical little pauses” in the military campaign. However, Israel maintains that a broader ceasefire is not feasible unless all of the roughly 240 hostages held by Hamas are released.

The idea of a one-to-three day humanitarian pause, coupled with the release of a small group of hostages, has been considered among various proposals. The goal of this temporary cessation is to enable Hamas to gather information about all hostages, facilitating their subsequent release in larger numbers.

Convincing Israel to agree to pauses in fighting has proven challenging for the Biden administration. Israel has been reluctant to ease military pressure on Hamas without firm guarantees regarding the safety and freedom of the hostages.

While the precise number of hostages in Gaza remains unknown, the Biden administration continues to engage with Israeli officials on the possibility of humanitarian pauses. It is recognized that achieving the release of a substantial number of hostages by Hamas would require significant, sustained pauses.

Ultimately, the discussions between the United States, Israel, and Qatar reflect a collective effort to address the pressing humanitarian crisis and secure the release of hostages in Gaza. These negotiations are crucial in pursuing a path towards peace and stability in the region.