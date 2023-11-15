Unrest in Gaza Raises Concerns for U.S. Global Positioning

Amidst the ongoing conflict in Gaza, President Biden’s unwavering support for Israeli leaders has drawn criticism from Arab leaders and analysts alike. They argue that the U.S.’s acceptance of attacks on civilians, including refugee camps and hospitals, could have long-lasting repercussions on Washington’s influence not only in the region but also globally. The mounting civilian casualties have sparked anger directed at the United States, with concerns raised about the role of U.S. weaponry in facilitating these attacks. Additionally, critics claim that advocating for temporary “humanitarian pauses” rather than a lasting cease-fire will only perpetuate violence against noncombatants.

During his recent visits to the Middle East and Asia, Secretary of State Antony Blinken faced tension and admonishment from prime ministers and diplomats over Israeli actions. Even traditionally supportive nations, like those attending a gathering in Tokyo, expressed discontent with U.S. handling of the crisis. French President Emmanuel Macron even broke ranks with the U.S., calling for an immediate cease-fire. Pro-Palestinian demonstrations around the world have also brought attention to the death toll of over 11,000 Palestinians, including many children.

While the Biden administration acknowledges the challenge of balancing support for Israel with the civilian toll in Gaza, concerns about dwindling U.S. influence in the Middle East are not new. However, the current situation is expected to exacerbate and hasten the decline. The U.S.’s close ties with Israel have made Arab leaders reluctant to align themselves with Washington.

The perceived indifference from the U.S. has provided an opportunity for Russia and China to bolster their image as defenders of Palestinians. By highlighting the connection between U.S. support for Israel and the actions in Gaza, Russia and China have gained favor in the developing world. Moscow’s hosting of senior Hamas leaders and condemnation of Israel have only added to the optics.

The Gaza crisis has also contributed to a perception in the developing world of a double standard when it comes to victims. Western nations have been accused of caring more about the deaths of white Christians in Ukraine compared to non-white Muslims in the Middle East. This perception, however unfair, further intensifies the backlash against U.S. involvement in the conflict.

While U.S. officials privately express discomfort with Israel’s targeting of civilians in the midst of military operations, the war’s toll has put them in a difficult position. Secretary Blinken has publicly expressed his sorrow at the suffering of Palestinians, including children, and emphasized the need to prevent further harm.

The unrest in Gaza not only poses immediate challenges but also has wider implications for the U.S.’s global positioning. The perception of U.S. support for Israel’s actions and the resulting civilian casualties has sparked anger and resistance worldwide. It remains to be seen how the Biden administration will navigate this delicate situation and mitigate the damage to U.S. influence.

