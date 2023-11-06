Israeli Munitions Cleared of Responsibility in Gaza Hospital Blast, Intelligence Officials Say

Intelligence officials have provided new details about the deadly blast that occurred at Gaza’s Al-Ahli hospital last week. Contradicting initial claims that Israeli munitions were to blame, the officials stated there was a “high confidence” assessment that Palestinian militants were responsible. The explosion was likely caused by a rocket launched by these militants, resulting in “catastrophic motor failure” and the warhead being propelled into the hospital compound.

The officials explained their reasoning for ruling out Israeli forces as the culprits. Firstly, the damage caused to the hospital was consistent with that of a rocket, rather than air-dropped munitions or artillery rounds. Secondly, multiple flight videos of the launch indicated that the rocket originated from within Gaza and traveled northeast. The fluctuating intensity of the rocket’s plume suggested an unstable motor combustion, leading to the catastrophic failure that resulted in two subsequent explosions.

While Hamas claimed the blast led to hundreds of casualties, U.S. agencies maintained their original assessment of 100 to 300 casualties. The officials acknowledged the challenges in determining the true nature of events amidst the uncertainty of war, but emphasized the pattern of rocket performance and the absence of evidence linking Israeli munitions to the blast.

Despite their conclusion, the officials noted that new information could potentially change their assessment. They also acknowledged the limited independent visibility of intelligence agencies into extremist activities in Gaza, relying on their Israeli partners for insights.

The clarification provided by these intelligence officials is crucial in dispelling the initial allegations against Israel and avoiding further escalation of tensions in the Middle East. It highlights the importance of careful analysis and the need to consider all available evidence before assigning blame in such complex situations.