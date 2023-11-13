Intelligence Reports Suggest Hamas Attack Caught Iranian Officials Off Guard

Israeli troops are amassing on the Gaza border while airstrikes continue, shaping the escalating conflict between Israel and Hamas. Recent intelligence reports from the United States indicate that senior Iranian officials were surprised by the Hamas-led terror attack on Israel, suggesting that Tehran may not have been directly involved in launching the assault. Although additional information could emerge to challenge these initial assessments, insiders familiar with the intelligence state that key Iranian officials who would typically be informed about operations in the region seemed to be unaware of the attacks taking place. The identities of these officials and the specific details of the collected intelligence have not been disclosed.

While the US has acknowledged Iran’s long-standing support for Hamas through material, financial, and logistical means, there is currently no evidence linking Iran directly to the recent attacks, which resulted in the deaths of over 1,200 Israelis and left thousands wounded. The US national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, highlighted Iran’s complicity in the attack in a broad sense due to their significant funding of Hamas and the provision of training, capabilities, and support over the years. However, no definitive proof of their involvement has been obtained thus far.

Intelligence agencies will continue to analyze the situation and gather further information to better understand Iran’s potential role in the planning or awareness of the attacks. The State Department spokesman, Matthew Miller, emphasized that additional intelligence would be considered in the coming weeks and days to shape their assessment. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is scheduled to visit Israel to meet with senior Israeli officials as a demonstration of solidarity and support.

As the conflict unfolds, the number of American citizens killed in Israel has risen to 22, with 17 individuals still unaccounted for. Officials suspect that some of the missing individuals may have been taken hostage by Hamas. The situation remains fluid and dynamic, with updates expected in the following days.

