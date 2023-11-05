U.S. Intelligence Finds Evidence of Engine Failure in Gaza Hospital Blast

A recent explosion at a Gaza hospital that sparked controversy and raised accusations has been investigated by U.S. intelligence agencies. The agencies have now given their assessment, pointing towards a Palestinian rocket as the cause of the blast. The rocket, which suffered engine failure, split into two pieces upon malfunctioning. The warhead ultimately struck the hospital’s parking lot. These findings contradict the claim that Israel was responsible for the incident.

Although the intelligence officials hold a “high confidence” in their assessment, they have yet to determine which Palestinian militant group launched the faulty rocket. However, their evaluation leans towards the Palestine Islamic Jihad (PIJ), a smaller group that shares similar goals with Hamas, seeking to dismantle Israel.

The basis for implicating the PIJ stems from intercepted conversations of suspected “Hamas affiliated militants” speculating about the rocket launch. It is worth noting that the identity of these individuals remains unconfirmed, and the details discussed in the conversation cannot be authenticated. Nonetheless, this evidence was vetted and deemed authentic.

The U.S. assessment relied on multiple sources, including intelligence information, physical evidence, open-source videos, and geolocation data. These collectively indicated that the blast was caused by a rocket malfunction, rather than an air-dropped bomb or an artillery round used by Israeli forces.

Videos analyzed by the intelligence community revealed the rocket’s trajectory, engine trouble, and subsequent explosion. The first object falling was identified as the rocket motor, followed by the rocket’s warhead, which caused a larger explosion upon impact with the hospital compound.

Although the U.S. intelligence assessment is confident in their conclusions, they remain open to new information that could alter their assessment. The reliability of domestically produced Palestinian rockets was also highlighted, with a significant failure rate, including misfires and missed targets.

To date, there is no independent verification of the casualty count resulting from the blast. Additionally, there is no evidence to suggest that Israel’s Iron Dome air defense system intercepted the rocket.

The Arab world, however, has expressed skepticism towards the U.S. and Israeli narrative surrounding the incident. Despite this, American diplomats are actively seeking more information to share with governments in the region.

The U.S. intelligence agencies dedicated several days to compiling a thorough analysis by analyzing relevant videos, images, and other available information. As more details emerge, the investigation may lead to a reevaluation of the initial assessment.