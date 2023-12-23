New Article: International Allies Stand Firm Against United States over Israel and Gaza

Amidst rising tensions and a deepening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, the United States finds itself increasingly isolated on the international stage, facing opposition even from longstanding allies like France, Canada, Australia, and Japan. While the Biden administration managed to avoid a veto at the United Nations Security Council by abstaining from a resolution aimed at increasing humanitarian aid to Gaza, this move has done little to salvage America’s reputation as a solitary defender of Israel.

This situation is a stark departure from the past, where the United States had taken a leading role in rallying the world against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Just months ago, President Biden and Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken were hailed for their efforts to unite allies and champion international law and human rights. However, as the United States staunchly supports Israel’s military campaign against Hamas in Gaza, it now finds itself embroiled in controversy and accused of enabling indiscriminate bombings.

Previously, the United States successfully built coalitions to address the crisis in Ukraine. Today, it faces the difficult task of crisis management in the Gaza Strip, with allies like France, Canada, Australia, and Japan standing in opposition. These countries recently voted in favor of a resolution calling for a cease-fire in Gaza, which the United States vetoed, citing concerns that such an agreement could lead to further attacks by Hamas.

Where human rights groups once praised U.S. efforts to hold Russia accountable for its actions, they now condemn the United States for its support of Israel, accusing it of war crimes in Gaza. Israel, on the other hand, argues that its military actions are necessary due to Hamas embedding itself among civilians and takes steps to minimize civilian casualties. The true extent of the death toll in Gaza, including the number of civilian casualties, remains uncertain.

Senior Biden officials, who previously saw purpose in uniting Europe against Russia, privately admit the challenges they face as they supply and defend Israel’s military campaign. The suffering and global outrage caused by the conflict have left a profound impact, leading to strained relationships with other nations. The United States has lost the goodwill it gained from its response to Russia’s aggression in Ukraine, and this isolation may hinder other diplomatic goals in the near future.

The stark contrast in the United States’ approach to Ukraine and Israel has drawn criticism. However, U.S. officials reject any suggestion of inconsistency, arguing that they are standing up for victims of unprovoked attacks in both cases. Secretary of State Blinken often emphasizes Israel’s “right to defend itself,” a sentiment also applied to Ukraine. U.S. officials assert that they are guided by a moral obligation to promote clarity and justice across the globe.

The United States’ defense of Israel at the United Nations is not unfamiliar territory. American administrations have often been at odds with what they perceive as biased attitudes against Israel in the international community. Despite this, the recent abstention from the resolution and the diplomatic efforts undertaken highlight the importance of this issue to the Biden administration.

As the international community closely observes the United States’ position on Israel and Gaza, the Biden administration remains steadfast in its commitment to rallying countries around the world to support Ukraine. It strives to strengthen partnerships and maintain a position of influence on global issues, even amid mounting criticism and challenges to its foreign policy decisions.

