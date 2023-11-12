US Implements Sanctions on Russian Financiers Amidst Escalating Tensions

The U.S. Treasury Department recently announced the imposition of sanctions on Mikhail Fridman and Petr Aven, two prominent Russian financiers with ties to Alfa Group, a leading financial services firm. This move by the Biden administration reflects its efforts to increase pressure on Russian elites who maintain business operations in Russia while gaining international recognition.

Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo emphasized that wealthy Russian elites cannot continue to operate “business as usual” while the Kremlin wages war against Ukraine. The international coalition, he stated, will continue to hold accountable those enabling the unwarranted invasion of Ukraine.

The sanctions add to the existing challenges faced by Fridman and Aven, who have been targeted by similar measures imposed by the European Union and Britain in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. These billionaire businessmen, known as original oligarchs, amassed vast fortunes during the 1990s and further expanded their empires under President Vladimir Putin.

The European Union claims that Fridman, as a co-founder of Alfa Group, received state property as a reward for his loyalty to the political regime. Fridman and Aven have denied any direct benefits from their relationship with President Putin and rejected claims of being “pro-Kremlin oligarchs.”

Despite facing previous sanctions from the EU and Britain, Fridman and Aven had managed to remain off the U.S. sanctions list due to their cultivation of allies in the West. However, the recent actions by the Treasury Department have disrupted this balance.

The Treasury Department’s decision comes following an investigative report by Proekt, an independent Russian outlet, which uncovered the roles of numerous Russian billionaires in supplying Russia’s war machine. The report revealed that Alfa-Bank, an affiliate of Alfa Group, had provided loans to various Russian defense enterprises. AlfaStrakhovanie, the billionaires’ insurance group, was found to have provided insurance for military units engaged in the Ukrainian conflict.

Responding to the report, Fridman’s spokesperson stated that after relinquishing their rights as shareholders in the companies, Fridman and Aven no longer possess the ability to direct or manage Alfa-Bank and AlfaStrakhovanie. They claim that Alfa-Bank has decided to terminate all business dealings with Russian defense enterprises, and AlfaStrakhovanie has ceased its contracts with such businesses and military units.

The imposition of sanctions on Fridman and Aven’s business partners, German Khan and Alexey Kuzmichev, further showcases the U.S. government’s intent to hold accountable those associated with Alfa Group.

This latest development marks a significant escalation in the ongoing tensions between Russia and the West, with the United States taking a more assertive approach in targeting Russian financiers. As global geopolitical dynamics continue to evolve, the implications of these sanctions on the Russian elite and the broader economic landscape remain uncertain.

