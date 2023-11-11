Dimitri (name changed) is a Ukrainian refugee who found employment at a thriving manufacturing company in a small town in North Dakota. He appreciates the welcoming community and the opportunities available in his new home. Dimitri, like many other immigrants, has contributed to the growing immigrant population in rural America, defying the notion that immigration is solely a southern border issue.

Dimitri’s journey reflects the experiences of many immigrants who have traveled great distances in search of safety, stability, and economic opportunities. Coming from a region heavily affected by conflict and turmoil, Dimitri decided to leave his family behind in Ukraine to protect them from the dangers they face daily. He is grateful to have found employment at a manufacturing company, where he can utilize his skills and contribute to the growth of his new community.

Dimitri is one of the many immigrants who have found work in rural areas such as North Dakota. Between 2021 and 2022, the immigrant population in North Dakota increased by more than 13%.

Rural areas like North Dakota face unique challenges when it comes to attracting skilled workers. The remote location and harsh climate can deter individuals from considering these areas as potential places of residence. For companies like Dimitri’s employer, the scarcity of workers poses a significant hurdle to their growth and success. However, they have discovered an untapped resource in the form of immigration.

“We realized that diversity and a global perspective can be a tremendous asset to our organization,” says Jim Albrecht, CEO of ComDel, the company where Dimitri works. “By embracing initiatives like Uniting For Ukraine, we are able to attract highly skilled individuals who are eager to contribute to our company and the local economy.”

Uniting For Ukraine is a program that provides a legal pathway for Ukrainians to come to the United States and work for up to two years. This program not only benefits the immigrants by offering safety and employment opportunities but also supports companies in rural America in their quest for a reliable workforce.

With the implementation of Uniting For Ukraine, ComDel has been able to welcome talented individuals like Dimitri. This initiative has not only addressed the labor shortage issue but has also fostered diversity and cultural exchange within the company. Immigrants bring unique perspectives and experiences that enhance the overall strength of the workforce.

FAQ

1. What is Uniting For Ukraine?

Uniting For Ukraine is a program that provides a legal pathway for Ukrainians to come to the United States and work for up to two years.

2. How does Uniting For Ukraine benefit rural America?

Uniting For Ukraine helps address labor shortages in rural areas by attracting highly skilled individuals who are eager to contribute to local economies.

3. What are the advantages of hiring immigrants?

Immigrants bring diversity, unique perspectives, and a global perspective to organizations. They contribute to the overall strength and growth of the workforce.

4. Are immigrants only a southern border issue?

No, immigrants can be found in various parts of the United States, including rural areas. The immigrant population is growing nationwide, contributing to local economies and communities.