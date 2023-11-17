Sources with insider knowledge have recently uncovered a clandestine arms deal between the United States and Pakistan, which played a crucial role in securing a controversial bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). This revelation sheds light on the covert maneuverings between financial and political elites that are rarely exposed to the public eye, despite the public ultimately bearing the consequences.

The armaments sold by Pakistan were intended to supply the Ukrainian military, making it a direct participant in a conflict where the U.S. had pressed for a clear alignment. The Pakistani government had faced intense pressure to choose sides in the Ukraine war under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. This tense situation culminated in April 2022, when the Pakistani military, with the encouragement of the U.S., orchestrated a no-confidence vote to remove Khan from power.

The removal of Khan from office and the subsequent installment of a new government in Pakistan led to the country becoming a valuable supporter of the U.S. and its allies in the war. In return for this assistance, Pakistan was granted an IMF loan, which enabled the new government to evade an impending economic catastrophe. However, this loan came at a cost, as it allowed the government to postpone elections indefinitely and launch a crackdown on civil society, resulting in the imprisonment of Imran Khan himself.

The leaked documents detailing the arms sales were provided to The Intercept by a source within the Pakistani military. These documents outline agreements made between the U.S. and Pakistan for the purchase of munitions from mid-2022 to early 2023. The authenticity of these documents was confirmed through various means, such as comparing signatures on publicly available mortgage records in the U.S. and analyzing corresponding American and Pakistani documents.

The arms deals were facilitated by Global Military Products, a subsidiary of Global Ordnance, a controversial arms dealer known for its associations with dubious individuals in Ukraine. These transactions played a crucial role in securing the IMF bailout, as the State Department agreed to inform the IMF about the undisclosed weapons deal. The funds generated from the sale of munitions to Ukraine bridged the financing gap that Pakistan needed to meet in order to fulfill the IMF’s requirements.

While the bailout alleviated immediate economic pressures, it also provided the military government with the opportunity to prolong its rule and intensify its crackdown on dissent. The U.S. largely remained silent about the severe human rights violations that occurred during this period, jeopardizing the future of Pakistan’s struggling democracy.

This revelation raises questions about the power dynamics at play in international financial institutions like the IMF and highlights the sacrifices made by certain countries for the benefit of others. The Pakistani people have endured restrictions on their democratic rights and freedoms in exchange for supporting Ukraine, while the U.S. and its European allies championed Ukraine’s pursuit of democracy, conveniently turning a blind eye to the erosion of democracy in Pakistan.

Sources:

– The Intercept