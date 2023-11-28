US Urges Israel to Opt for Precision Strikes in Gaza

American officials have advised Israel to adopt a more targeted approach and minimize the displacement of Palestinians in its ongoing conflict with Hamas, so as to prevent a humanitarian crisis that could overwhelm global response capabilities. Senior officials from the Biden administration have cautioned the Israeli government that replicating the extensive bombardment witnessed in northern Gaza during an anticipated push into southern Gaza, once the recent lull in hostilities ends, would create a crisis that humanitarian aid networks would struggle to handle. The United Nations has already reported that the majority of Gaza’s population of 2.2 million has been displaced by the fighting.

These remarks represent the strongest warning issued by the Biden administration to Israeli officials regarding the upcoming phase of their military operation. While the White House has consistently affirmed that it does not dictate the methods employed by Israel in its military operations, President Biden and senior members of his staff have become increasingly vocal as the humanitarian crisis continues to unfold.

Simultaneously, the administration officials, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive diplomatic matters, have disclosed plans to intensify humanitarian aid efforts during the current ceasefire period, remaining optimistic that such assistance can be maintained even if fighting recommences. Among other requests, US officials have urged the Israeli government to ensure that future military operations do not disrupt access to essential resources such as power and water, and that the functioning of vital humanitarian sites like hospitals and UN-supported shelters is not impeded in southern and central Gaza.

The Israeli government has been receptive to these proposals, according to one official. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has made it clear that Israel intends to continue its offensive after the current truce expires, although the ceasefire was extended by an additional two days on Monday.

The Biden administration intends to make use of this additional time to deploy military relief flights to Egypt, which shares a border with Gaza. The flights will transport medical supplies, food, winter essentials, and other necessities for the civilian population. The officials assert that great strides have already been made in delivering aid, although they acknowledge that the current level of assistance is insufficient to support normal life in Gaza. Importantly, they also state that the increased aid, including vital fuel supplies, does not depend on hostage releases, offering hope that such shipments can continue even if hostilities resume.

On Monday, John F. Kirby, a spokesman for the National Security Council, revealed that Gaza has received its largest humanitarian convoy since the beginning of the conflict, with over 2,000 aid trucks dispatched since October 21. Kirby emphasized the administration’s commitment to utilizing every available moment of the ceasefire to assist the people of Gaza, highlighting that the relief efforts aim to alleviate the suffering of Palestinian civilians who are, in the majority, not affiliated with Hamas.