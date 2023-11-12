Intelligence Officials Attribute Gaza Hospital Blast to Failed Palestinian Rocket Launch

Intelligence officials in the United States have recently announced that they have “high confidence” in their assessment that a deadly blast at a Gaza hospital was caused by a failed rocket launch by Palestinian militants, rather than an Israeli strike. This conclusion is based on a thorough analysis of videos capturing the projectile’s flight and the examination of the blast’s effects on the hospital and its surroundings.

Upon analyzing videos from multiple locations, it was determined that the rocket was launched from within the Gaza Strip and traveled in a northeast direction. Approximately 10 seconds after the launch, analysts observed unstable motor combustion, leading to a flash and subsequent separate explosions. The first explosion is believed to be the result of motor failure, while the second, more significant explosion was caused by the warhead.

The assessment of the blast’s impact also supports the conclusion that a rocket was responsible. The damage sustained by the hospital aligns with the expected effects of a rocket, as opposed to the larger craters and broader blast effects associated with air-dropped munitions or artillery rounds. The hospital only experienced light structural damage, and the main building remained intact.

Although there is “low confidence” in identifying the specific Palestinian group responsible for the rocket launch, the assessment aligns with statements made by the Israeli Defense Forces, who attributed it to the Palestinian Islamic Jihad. This conclusion is supported by audio recordings of Hamas militants discussing the incident. However, without confirmation of the speakers’ identities or the context of the conversation, certainty remains elusive.

Furthermore, officials have not encountered any evidence or imagery of debris originating from Israeli munitions. Had Israeli weapons caused the blast, Palestinian militants would likely have readily presented such evidence. This absence supports the conclusion that the explosion resulted from a failed rocket launch.

The initial U.S. assessment, which dismissed the involvement of the Israeli Defense Forces, was primarily based on early signals intelligence. As additional data, imagery, and reports were analyzed, the confidence level in the assessment gradually evolved over several days.

These findings shed light on the complex dynamics in the Gaza Strip and highlight the significant challenges faced by intelligence officials when investigating such incidents. While conflict and violence persist, accurate assessments based on evidence and analysis are crucial for a comprehensive understanding of the events and their implications.

