In a highly controversial move, the United States has deployed GMLRS missiles to Ukraine, posing potential risks and inviting backlash from Russian President Vladimir Putin. This development has sparked widespread concern and calls for de-escalation in the tense region.

GMLRS, acronym for Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System, refers to a sophisticated missile system that can strike targets with utmost precision from a long range. Its deployment in Ukraine has fueled discussions regarding potential implications and consequences.

This decision has drawn criticism from various quarters, as GMLRS missiles are said to be packed with cluster bombs. Cluster bombs are munitions designed to disperse numerous smaller explosive submunitions over a wide area upon detonation. The use of such ammunition has long been a subject of international debate due to their high risk of causing civilian casualties and leaving unexploded ordnance in the target area.

Rather than relying on direct quotes, it is noteworthy to mention that the deployment of GMLRS missiles with cluster bombs in Ukraine has raised significant concerns due to their potential humanitarian consequences. The possible harm inflicted on civilian populations and the risk of unexploded ordnance causing long-term damage are central concerns in this matter.

