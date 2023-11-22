Strike Against Militants in Iraq Signals US Response to Regional Attacks

In a significant development, the United States has carried out a series of strikes in Iraq against Iranian-backed militants. This marks the first publicly acknowledged response by the US to the recent surge in attacks against its troops in the region. The strikes, which had been avoided until now due to the complex political dynamics in Iraq, targetted two facilities.

One of the strikes targeted and destroyed a command center and a control node of the powerful Kataeb Hezbollah militia. The other strike took place at Ain al-Asad air base, where US forces were attacked. In response, a US military AC-130 aircraft retaliated, resulting in casualties among the Iranian-backed militants.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani has limited control over these Iranian-backed militias, who played a crucial role in helping him secure power. These militias form a formidable bloc within his governing coalition. The strikes were a direct response to the attacks launched by Iran and its proxies against US and coalition forces.

The recent attacks against US targets in Iraq and neighboring Syria have put an end to a year-long truce declared by Iraqi factions, some of which were formed to fight against US troops. These attacks have been attributed by Iraqi militia groups to US support for Israel during the recent Gaza conflict.

At least 62 US personnel have suffered mild injuries or traumatic brain injuries in these attacks. The US response, until now, had been limited to strikes in neighboring Syria. However, the decision to target the militants directly in Iraq is a clear indication that the US will not tolerate continued attacks on its forces.

While the immediate focus is on protecting US troops and interests, the strikes also carry broader implications for the region. The Gaza conflict has brought together various factions within Iran’s network of regional militias. The US strikes against the Iranian-backed militants could escalate tensions further, as it directly challenges Iran’s influence in Iraq.

