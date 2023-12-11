The Complex Dynamics of the Yemen Houthis and U.S. Involvement: Navigating a Volatile Situation

Amidst the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, the United States finds itself grappling with the treacherous game of ‘Battleship’ against the Houthi rebels in Yemen. While the Biden administration strives to prevent the Israel-Hamas war from spreading across the region, the Houthi rebels, supported by Iran, persistently launch attacks in the Red Sea, posing a challenge for U.S. military assets and potentially leading to an escalation of tensions.

Recent drone attacks by the Houthi rebels targeting three civilian vessels prompted the U.S. Navy to respond swiftly. The USS Carney and USS Mason were deployed to intercept and neutralize these threats. The Pentagon has emphasized its commitment to protecting U.S. forces and assets in the region. However, behind the scenes, Saudi Arabia has been urging the White House to exercise caution and avoid further escalation.

Saudi Arabia’s interests lie in maintaining the delicate balance of affairs in Yemen, as any disruption to the status quo could have severe ramifications. It seems they are more inclined to simmer tensions rather than risk aggravating the situation. Bruce Riedel, a former CIA analyst and senior advisor on South Asia and the Middle East, suggests that Saudi Arabia’s desire to save face on the global stage has contributed to their approach in Yemen.

The Biden administration appears receptive to Saudi Arabia’s lobbying efforts, particularly in light of the recent ceasefire in Yemen. Deliberations surrounding the handling of the Houthi rebels come as the United States actively seeks to mitigate the Israel-Hamas war’s broader implications. With Israel also engaged in skirmishes with Hezbollah in Lebanon, a misstep in the region could trigger further chaos.

The current stance on the Houthis marks a potential departure from the Biden administration’s response to previous Iran-backed attacks in Iraq and Syria. While the United States has retaliated against those attacks, officials are treading cautiously when it comes to Houthi aggression. While the U.S. military has defended itself against recent Houthi attacks, they refrain from attributing deliberate targeting by the rebels.

According to Houthi military spokesman Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree, the attacks aim to dissuade Israel from operating in the Red Sea and halt its attacks on Gaza. Michael Mulroy, former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for the Middle East, advocates for a more robust response by the U.S. military to mitigate the Houthi rebels’ capability before any casualties occur. He suggests utilizing retaliatory measures to deter further aggression.

Various response options are being considered, including targeting weapons storage facilities to disrupt the rebels’ capabilities. Additionally, the Biden administration seeks to avoid an armed conflict with the Houthis while ensuring the safety of U.S. vessels. However, should a U.S. vessel be struck by the rebels, the administration may be compelled to take action, potentially reigniting tensions in Yemen.

To address the ongoing turbulence in the region, the Biden administration has been working on establishing a maritime task force. Special Envoy for Yemen, Tim Lenderking, has been engaged in diplomatic efforts to secure a lasting ceasefire in Yemen and address maritime security concerns amidst the persistent Houthi attacks.

As the situation unfolds, it becomes evident that the complex dynamics between the United States, Saudi Arabia, Iran, and the Houthi rebels in Yemen require careful navigation. With the potential for severe consequences in the region, it is crucial for all parties to exercise restraint, pursue diplomatic solutions, and prioritize the safety and security of all involved.

