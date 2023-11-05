Haiti in Crisis: Urgent Call for American Citizens to Leave

Amid escalating security and infrastructure challenges, the U.S. Embassy has issued a travel advisory urging American citizens in Haiti to depart the country immediately. The situation has reached a critical point, with spiraling violence and lawlessness spreading throughout the nation.

Haiti has been plagued by widespread gang warfare and conflict since the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in 2021. The power vacuum left in his wake has allowed rival gangs to seize control of large parts of the country. Prime Minister Ariel Henry has repeatedly called for international assistance to stabilize a nation on the brink of collapse.

The United Nations estimates that nearly half of Haiti’s 11 million people are in need of urgent humanitarian aid. The dire conditions have prompted the U.S. Embassy to evacuate non-essential personnel and diplomats’ family members from the capital city of Port-au-Prince.

Citizens still in Haiti are strongly advised to avoid demonstrations and gatherings, as violence can erupt unpredictably. Flights out of the country are filling up quickly, and seats may only be available with advance booking. Traveling on roads is particularly dangerous, as roadblocks set up by rival gangs pose a significant risk to anyone in their path.

Recent events have highlighted the rampant chaos and gang violence plaguing Haiti. Just last month, a Haitian gang opened fire on church protesters, resulting in the loss of seven lives. In another incident, an American nurse and her daughter were abducted in July, shedding light on the ongoing kidnappings that have plagued the nation.

The urgency to leave Haiti is paramount. American citizens are strongly advised to prioritize their safety and make arrangements to depart the country at their earliest opportunity. The international community must take prompt action to address the deteriorating situation in Haiti and prevent further human suffering.